Is current $42b forex reserve safe enough?

The recent rise of the value of US dollar and bankruptcy of Sri Lanka has raised a question whether Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves are enough for it to survive when push comes to shove.

Policymakers, leading macroeconomists and Bangladesh Bank are saying that the decline of COVID-19 cases was met with a global price hike of commodities and the Russia-Ukraine war caused production and supply costs to go up. Meanwhile a decline in remittances has caused concerns.

High imports caused demand for dollars to rise and the Bangladeshi taka, like many other currencies in the world, began losing value.

Meanwhile, higher imports cost and other necessities are putting pressure on foreign exchange reserves. Bangladesh had a record $48.02 billion in August last year but it is down now to $42 billion.

The International Monetary Fund does not agree with Bangladesh Bank on how it reports its dollar reserves.

Moreover, when reserve was at $44 billion by end of last fiscal, the IMF said the central bank overstated its reserves by $7.2 billion by inclusion of non-reserve assets leading to an inflated reserve estimate.

From July-March of the current fiscal FY22, imports were worth $66.5 billion, which is 43.84 percent higher of the corresponding period last year. The expatriates sent $17.31 billion during this period, which is 16.25 percent lower than the same period last fiscal.

Bangladesh earned $43.34 billion by exporting goods, which is 35.14 percent higher than the same period in last fiscal. It is a "crisis at both ends." The central bank has devalued the taka against the US dollar three times in the last two months.

To stabilize the ground, Bangladesh Bank has toughened import policy to restraint import of luxury and non-essential goods. It raised L/C margin from 25 percent to 75 percent, shelved government officers' tours and also slashed unnecessary projects based on import of imported materials.

But these measures evidently proved not enough to calm an edgy currency market, when US currency shoot up Tk 100 mark at one point this month. It validates the question: whether the current reserve enough for a growing Bangladeshi market, now increasingly dependent on imports

Economists and financial analysts are split on their on their opinions.

Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said there is nothing to be worried about the current state of the reserve. "I don't think it's bad. Yes, at present, it is not at the same state as it was before, but whatever we have now, is enough, I believe," he said.

Economist Zaid Bakht agrees. "A few years ago, the reserve rose to $30 billion mark. We weren't worried then, rather we're happy to see the new benchmark. I'm not sure why we should be worried about it now?" he offered.

Zaid, the chairman of the Agarani Bank, however, criticises the mechanism of how the government is trying to "artificially" control the currency market,

"These measures are temporary. But the trend appears to be a long-term one. The government must address the issue of reducing demand and increase the supply flow of foreign currency in the market to keep it stable."

Former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office, Zahid Hussain, believes it is high time the government and the central bank shifted gear to increase the size of the reserve.

In normal times, earlier the IMF policy adopted as a global standard, a country needs to have a coffer [foreign exchange] for three to five months to cover imports. It has recently revised it to cover imports for eight to 12 months to consider it as safe.

The debate on reserves gained momentum after Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt causing socio-political unrest.

Its massive foreign debt to spend on so-called mega projects was mainly blamed. The situation in Sri Lanka is so dire that even global lenders like the IMF are declining to provide the island nation credit to survive.

Bangladesh owes development partners and creditors $55.44 billion as of February.That trend, according to some leading economists, should not be considered as a cautionary tale.

Economist KAS Murshid believes, Bangladesh has always done an excellent job in managing its macroeconomics, though he believes it's high time for the government to adopt a conservative approach.

-bdnews24.com










