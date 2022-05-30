vivo launches flagship smartphone X80

Leading smartphone maker company vivo has announced the launch of the flagship device X80 5G in Bangladesh, on Friday facilitating the users to experience its premium quality cinematography features from the collaboration of vivo_ZEISS partnership.

The device is now open for pre-booking at BDT 76,990 which will be closed on 6th June, 2022. From 7th June vivo X80 5G will be available on all vivo authorized retail stores, says a press release.

Ms. Sharon, Sales Director, vivo Bangladesh; said, ``X80 demonstrates vivo's constant pursuit of user-oriented innovation and premium mobile imaging technology. In successive collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and opto-electronics, we are once again delivering excellent experiences to our users in Bangladesh.''

X80 has been launched to offer cinematic style video modes in collaboration with ZEISS. The new ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh feature creates oval flares, creating a widescreen cinematic lens effect that can capture highly aesthetic and expressive videos.

X80 5G will capture night scenes wonderfully in conjunction with the ZEISS Superb Night Camera. Pure Night View technology will support the superb night camera to catch the original night look. Rear cameras offer ZEISS T* Coating which enhances light transmission and help to reduce night reflectivity such as flare and ghosting. Sport Mode further enhances X80's dynamic capabilities with the wonders of Camera Panning. 360 Horizon Leveling Stabilization feature maximizes the stabilization range of each frame to ensure high video quality.

















