Walton printers gain huge market response

The printers of country's leading technology product manufacturer Walton have received huge response in the market. Enriched with swift wireless printing facilities, the two model printers, released under 'Printon' packaging name, can be purchased from Walton's online sales platform E-Plaza (https://cutt.ly/uHonLfB) with 15 percent discount. This facility is available till 31 May, next.

Md. Touhdir Rahman Rad, Chief Business Officer of Computer and IT Accessories of Walton, said the Printon PMF22 model Walton printer has multi-tasking facilities for which users can print, scan and photocopy with the device. The regular price of the printer is 16,750 BDT. However, customers will get Tk. 2,513 discount from E-Plaza purchase which mean it will cost only 14,237 BDT.

The other model Printon PS22 printer is for printing purpose only and its regular price is 11,750 BDT. However, it can be purchased at only Tk.9,987 from E-Plaza.

The main features of the Walton printer are 22 (A4) to 23 (letter) ppm print speed, 1200X1200 Dpi resolution, 600 MHZ processor and 128 megabytes of memory with USB cable connection and wireless printing facilities. The multi-function printer has network printing option which will ease extra hassles in official usages. The printers can easily be installed with just one click. Customers will get warranty facility for up to 1 year on these printers.

Walton has also toner and refill kit for both printers which, after discount, can be purchased at Tk. 1,687 and Tk. 552 respectively from E-Plaza.

At present, Walton is manufacturing and marketing various models of different configured and priced Laptops under Prelude, Passion, Tamarind, Karonda and Waxjambu series, along with several models of desktops PCs, All-in-One Unify PCs, Android and Windows Tab at affordable prices.

Customers are getting after-sales services for maximum 2 years on Walton laptop and 3 years on Walton desktop.









