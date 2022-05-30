Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton printers gain huge market response

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

The printers of country's leading technology product manufacturer Walton have received huge response in the market. Enriched with swift wireless printing facilities, the two model printers, released under 'Printon' packaging name, can be purchased from Walton's online sales platform E-Plaza (https://cutt.ly/uHonLfB) with 15 percent discount. This facility is available till 31 May, next.
Md. Touhdir Rahman Rad, Chief Business Officer of Computer and IT Accessories of Walton, said the Printon PMF22 model Walton printer has multi-tasking facilities for which users can print, scan and photocopy with the device. The regular price of the printer is 16,750 BDT. However, customers will get Tk. 2,513 discount from E-Plaza purchase which mean it will cost only 14,237 BDT.
The other model Printon PS22 printer is for printing purpose only and its regular price is 11,750 BDT. However, it can be purchased at only Tk.9,987 from E-Plaza.
The main features of the Walton printer are 22 (A4) to 23 (letter) ppm print speed, 1200X1200 Dpi resolution, 600 MHZ processor and 128 megabytes of memory with USB cable connection and wireless printing facilities. The multi-function printer has network printing option which will ease extra hassles in official usages. The printers can easily be installed with just one click. Customers will get warranty facility for up to 1 year on these printers.
Walton has also toner and refill kit for both printers which, after discount, can be purchased at Tk. 1,687 and Tk. 552 respectively from E-Plaza.  
At present, Walton is manufacturing and marketing various models of different configured and priced Laptops under Prelude, Passion, Tamarind, Karonda and Waxjambu series, along with several models of desktops PCs, All-in-One Unify PCs, Android and Windows Tab at affordable prices.
Customers are getting after-sales services for maximum 2 years on Walton laptop and 3 years on Walton desktop.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
BD for direct shipment of goods to Iran thru sea route
Despite some sharp wage rises, low-paid US workers have far to go
Bashundhara Media Award event today
India plans to transport fuel to Tripura via Bangladesh
US wheat rises as traders cover shorts ahead of holiday
LankaBangla signs refinancing agreement with BB
Business Event


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft