

Daraz BD with Swisscontact to support growth of MSMEs

Under this partnership, Daraz Bangladesh will educate MSMEs on e-commerce and assist them in setting up and maintaining digital shops in social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, etc, says a press release.

This will allow MSMEs to connect to a wider customer base and enhance their sales capacity. MSMEs will be able to establish a viable commercial relationship with Daraz Bangladesh, which will lead to increased growth of businesses through improved marketing practices.

Mujibul Hasan, Country Director and Dajna Sorensen, Team Leader, B-SkillFUL Programme from Swisscontact; Corinne Henchoz Pignani, Deputy Head of Cooperation; and Ameena Chowdhury, Programme Manager - Income and Economic Development from the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh; A H M Hasinul Quddus Rusho, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer; and Shabbir Hossain, Chief Commercial Officer from Daraz Bangladesh were present during the agreement signing ceremony among others that took place in Daraz Banani Headquarter recently.

During the ceremony, Shabbir Hossain, Chief Commercial Officer from Daraz Bangladesh said "Daraz aims to mitigate the digital divide and as part of this vision, this partnership will empower local entrepreneurs to grow their businesses through digital marketplaces". Corinne Henchoz Pignani, Deputy Head of Cooperation from the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh also added, "Digitalization through e-commerce at the MSME level will accelerate the overall growth and development of the MSMEs and help in reaching the Bangladesh - Switzerland Agenda 2030".

B-SkillFUL Programme Phase II is a four-year skills and enterprise development programme, supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh and implemented by Swisscontact. The programme is working in six districts to improve the productivity and competitiveness of MSMEs, and create better jobs by promoting Business Development Services (BDS) to at least 800 MSMEs and Workplace Based Training (WBT) to at least 13,000 new and existing workers.







