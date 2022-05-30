

Digital connectivity between people and budget-makers

Discussants opined at the inauguration of the 'Digital Budget Information Helpdesk' program of the non-government think tank Unnayan Shamannay on Sunday.

Under this programme Parliamentarians, media professionals, researchers, and other stakeholders will be able to get budget-related research and information support from the research team of Unnayan Shamannay.

At the same time, by using a website named 'Amader Shangshad' (Our Parliament), voters will be able to communicate their budget-related demands and suggestions to their respective Parliamentarians. Additionally, before and after the budget for the next fiscal year is proposed, budget-related live discussion sessions will be broadcasted via social media platforms (where people will be able to directly interact with the sector experts).

The program was inaugurated via this online event by the former Minister of Information and current Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Information- Hasanul Haq Inu, MP.

The welcome remarks were made by Unnayan Shamannay Chair and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank- Professor Dr. Atiur Rahman. Dr. Rahman pointed out that the budget for the next fiscal year is going to be proposed under especial circumstances.

On the one hand, there are the demands for recovery following the pandemic; and on the other hand, there is pressure to go for a somewhat contractionary fiscal policy in the context of the national macroeconomic situation caused by the geopolitical turmoil.

Stakeholders will be looking to this budget to direct towards a balanced approach. In this context, the services of the Digital Budget Information Helpdesk will be especially useful for the stakeholders- opined Dr. Atiur.

HasanulHaqInu, MP pointed out that the lawmakers are especially interested to know the extent two which the budgets are aligned with the national macroeconomic aspirations. It would be really appreciated if those responsible for the digital helpdesk can provide data and research support to track these issues.







