Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Digital connectivity between people and budget-makers

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Digital connectivity between people and budget-makers

Digital connectivity between people and budget-makers

By ensuring effective participation of the people in the National Budget making and implementation processes, pro-people and inclusive development can be further accelerated. To do so, there is no alternative to increasing the extent of the exchange of views between the Parliamentarians and the citizens. And digital platforms can facilitate such interactions.
Discussants opined at the inauguration of the 'Digital Budget Information Helpdesk' program of the non-government think tank Unnayan Shamannay on Sunday.
Under this programme Parliamentarians, media professionals, researchers, and other stakeholders will be able to get budget-related research and information support from the research team of Unnayan Shamannay.
At the same time, by using a website named 'Amader Shangshad' (Our Parliament), voters will be able to communicate their budget-related demands and suggestions to their respective Parliamentarians. Additionally, before and after the budget for the next fiscal year is proposed, budget-related live discussion sessions will be broadcasted via social media platforms (where people will be able to directly interact with the sector experts).
The program was inaugurated via this online event by the former Minister of Information and current Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Information- Hasanul Haq Inu, MP.
The welcome remarks were made by Unnayan Shamannay Chair and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank- Professor Dr. Atiur Rahman. Dr. Rahman pointed out that the budget for the next fiscal year is going to be proposed under especial circumstances.
On the one hand, there are the demands for recovery following the pandemic; and on the other hand, there is pressure to go for a somewhat contractionary fiscal policy in the context of the national macroeconomic situation caused by the geopolitical turmoil.
Stakeholders will be looking to this budget to direct towards a balanced approach. In this context, the services of the Digital Budget Information Helpdesk will be especially useful for the stakeholders- opined Dr. Atiur.
HasanulHaqInu, MP pointed out that the lawmakers are especially interested to know the extent two which the budgets are aligned with the national macroeconomic aspirations. It would be really appreciated if those responsible for the digital helpdesk can provide data and research support to track these issues.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
BD for direct shipment of goods to Iran thru sea route
Despite some sharp wage rises, low-paid US workers have far to go
Bashundhara Media Award event today
India plans to transport fuel to Tripura via Bangladesh
US wheat rises as traders cover shorts ahead of holiday
LankaBangla signs refinancing agreement with BB
Business Event


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft