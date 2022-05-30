7 unsung courageous women win IPDC awards



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (4th from left standing), The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam (extreme right) and IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam (4th from right) pose for photographers on the sidelines of an event held at the capital's Independent University Bangladesh campus, to honour unsung courageous women on Friday last.

Awards in 5 categories were handed over to the winners at an event held at the capital's Independent University Bangladesh campus, on Friday last.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi graced the occasion as the chief guest at the event and handed over the crests and prize money to the 7 winners. The winners in the 5 categories- Health, Education, Social Welfare, Entrepreneurship, and Covid Hero- were selected based on their courage, spirit, and commitment to making a difference. They were each awarded a total of BDT 2 lakh as prize money.

Defying and surviving against all odds of disparity and discrimination, women from all around the country, even the most remote corners, have been working to bring about positive change in the society and help improve lives. Unfortunately, these indomitable women who have made significant contributions to the development of Bangladesh often remain ignored. Therefore, to recognize, inspire and celebrate these unsung women from the grassroots of Bangladesh, IPDC Finance in association with The Daily Star has been organizing the Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards every year since 2017.

Tipu Munshi said: "The efforts of IPDC Finance and The Daily Star to highlight the struggles of the resilient women of our society are commendable. The skill, dedication and integrity of women are no less than that of men, but women have to face various social adversities to prove their worth. By overcoming these obstacles, our women leave their mark on society, bringing about positive change. This is why the stories of our strong women should spread to every corner of the country, because I firmly believe that thousands more inspirational stories will be inspired by them."

Mahfuz Anam, Editor, The Daily Star, said, "Today's event is an attempt to recognize and respect the indomitable women of our country. And, as an editor, it is a great honor and pleasure to be able to tell their story."

Mominul Islam, Managing Director & CEO of IPDC Finance said, "The economic and social development of Bangladesh has emerged in a unique way following 50 years of independence. However, it's undeniable that Bangladesh has had to face many adversities to get to where she is today, which would not have been possible without the invaluable contributions of innumerable people. Among them are the women who are the centerpiece of today's event. They have overcome adversity by showing unwavering determination and refusing to accept helplessness while playing unique, indispensable roles in enacting societal change." He added, "It is a great honor for us to be able to honor these women. Since its inception, IPDC has been working for the welfare of those who are disenfranchised in the country - and especially for the empowerment of women. The Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards is an important part of that effort."













At the 6th edition of IPDC Finance's signature Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards, 7 women were recognized for their indomitable spirit and tireless efforts in bringing about positive change in the society by fighting inequality and adversity.Awards in 5 categories were handed over to the winners at an event held at the capital's Independent University Bangladesh campus, on Friday last.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi graced the occasion as the chief guest at the event and handed over the crests and prize money to the 7 winners. The winners in the 5 categories- Health, Education, Social Welfare, Entrepreneurship, and Covid Hero- were selected based on their courage, spirit, and commitment to making a difference. They were each awarded a total of BDT 2 lakh as prize money.Defying and surviving against all odds of disparity and discrimination, women from all around the country, even the most remote corners, have been working to bring about positive change in the society and help improve lives. Unfortunately, these indomitable women who have made significant contributions to the development of Bangladesh often remain ignored. Therefore, to recognize, inspire and celebrate these unsung women from the grassroots of Bangladesh, IPDC Finance in association with The Daily Star has been organizing the Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards every year since 2017.Tipu Munshi said: "The efforts of IPDC Finance and The Daily Star to highlight the struggles of the resilient women of our society are commendable. The skill, dedication and integrity of women are no less than that of men, but women have to face various social adversities to prove their worth. By overcoming these obstacles, our women leave their mark on society, bringing about positive change. This is why the stories of our strong women should spread to every corner of the country, because I firmly believe that thousands more inspirational stories will be inspired by them."Mahfuz Anam, Editor, The Daily Star, said, "Today's event is an attempt to recognize and respect the indomitable women of our country. And, as an editor, it is a great honor and pleasure to be able to tell their story."Mominul Islam, Managing Director & CEO of IPDC Finance said, "The economic and social development of Bangladesh has emerged in a unique way following 50 years of independence. However, it's undeniable that Bangladesh has had to face many adversities to get to where she is today, which would not have been possible without the invaluable contributions of innumerable people. Among them are the women who are the centerpiece of today's event. They have overcome adversity by showing unwavering determination and refusing to accept helplessness while playing unique, indispensable roles in enacting societal change." He added, "It is a great honor for us to be able to honor these women. Since its inception, IPDC has been working for the welfare of those who are disenfranchised in the country - and especially for the empowerment of women. The Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards is an important part of that effort."