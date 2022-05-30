BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan (middle) along with leaders of the association pose for photographers after inaugurating 'Cash Incentive Automation System' at BGMEA office at in Uttara Saturday.

It will enable the members of BGMEA to submit their application online for cash incentives provided by the government to encourage and boost RMG exports.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan inaugurated the 'Cash Incentive Automation System' on Saturday.

BGMEA Vice Presidents and Directors were present at the inaugural ceremony held at the conference of BGMEA in Uttara.

Faruque Hassan said the world is going through a digital revolution where adapting to the changing trends with the available technologies is a must to remain competitive in the global market.

Keeping the context in mind, BGMEA has already digitized a number of its services for the members, including Workers' Biometric Database, UD automation, Cash Incentive Automation System, Membership Management System to ensure quick, efficient and smooth services to all member factories, he said.

BGMEA has taken these initiatives in line with the government's vision of Digital Bangladesh, he added.

Recently BGMEA has been awarded the 'WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards' in the Sustainable Growth/Circular Economy Award category by WITSA for using 'Biometric Identity and Worker Information Management System' in 25th WCIT (World Congress on Information Technology).

The BGMEA also won the "Digital Bangladesh Award 2021" for its 'Biometric Identity and Worker Information Management System'. -UNB









