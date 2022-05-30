Video
UK companies to trial four-day workweek

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, May 29: Louis Bloomsfield inspects the kegs of beer at his brewery in north London, eagerly awaiting June, when he will get an extra day off every week.
The 36-year-old brewer plans to use the time to get involved in charity work, start a long-overdue course in particle physics, and spend more time with family.
He and colleagues at the Pressure Drop brewery are taking part in a six-month trial of a four-day working week, with 3,000 others from 60 UK companies.
The pilot -- touted as the world's biggest so far -- aims to help companies shorten their working hours without cutting salaries or sacrificing revenues.
Similar trials have also taken place in Spain, Iceland, the United States and Canada. Australia and New Zealand are scheduled to start theirs in August.
Smaller organisations should find it easier to adapt, as they can make big changes more readily, he told AFP.    -AFP


