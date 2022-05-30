Video
World Vision, GILDAN to empower RMG female staff

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

World Vision Bangladesh (WVB) and G.A.B. Ltd. (GILDAN) signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday, marking the beginning of a partnership.
Suresh Bartlett, national director of WVB, and Alquimedes George, VP & Country Manager of Gildan, signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations. The purpose of this agreement is to empower the female employees in the ready-made garments sector, says a press release.
As factories open up and economic opportunities spread, this MoU will promote gender equality and inclusive decision making to empower the female employees of Gildan.
This will be accomplished through a series of training utilizing innovative approaches like men-care and vision board. This will contribute towards household planning/decision making (such as investing in education and skill development of youth), budgeting, investing in financial instrument for higher returns on savings, digital banking etc.
WVB and Gildan hope that the MoU will result in reducing the negative impacts of gender inequality at household level and workplace.


