

Energypac celebrates Annual JAC Day

S M Jashim Uddin, CBO & GM, Motor Vehicle Division, Faiaz H Chowdhury, CBO & GM (Institutional Sales), EPGL , esteem stakeholders, and other high official members graced the event with their presence.

The event started with a small audio-visual presentation of the Company's vision and plan for the upcoming years. There was also, a live product demonstration of their newly launched JAC T8 Double Cabin pickup, says a press release.

Energypac is the sole distributor of the JAC brand of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co. Ltd. Energypac, through JAC vehicles, is catalyzing phenomenal changes in the Bangladesh market by introducing best-in-class commercial vehicles in the 1.5-ton segment and a wide range of commercial vehicles, including 5-ton heavy-duty trucks, covered vans, and double cabin pickups(4WD & 2WD). Energypac Power Generation Ltd. is also contributing to the overall economic growth of the country through JAC vehicles as their assembly plant is creating employment opportunities for a skilled workforce.

The assemble plant established at the State of the Art Energypac Industrial Park, Gazipur with the capacity of assembling 300 unit of vehicles per year.

JAC Motors was founded in 1964 and selling passenger cars and trucks to more than 100 countries around the world. Globally, Now JAC Motors has more than 500 dealerships and 14 car manufacturing plants around the world, spreading from Latin America to Europe and Africa to the Middle East and Asia.







