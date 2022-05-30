Video
3-day Int'l tourism fair begins June 2

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam (middle) speaking at a press conference at a city hotel on Saturday.

Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam (middle) speaking at a press conference at a city hotel on Saturday.

The country's oldest flagship tourism fair, 'Dhaka Mart' will begin here from June 2 with participation of 50 travel and leisure service providers after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.
"This year, the objective of the Dhaka Mart is to accelerate the recovery stage of the country's travel and tourism sector following the devastating effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic," Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam told media at a press conference at a city hotel on Saturday.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali is scheduled to be present as the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony of the there-day fair at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon.
 Bangladesh Monitor, the country's leading travel and tourism fortnightly newspaper, organized the 17th edition of the fair this year titled "Triplover Dhaka Mart-2022 (DTM-2022)" that will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm everyday.
 Different airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, travel agencies, online travel agencies, and healthcare service providers from home and abroad will take part at the fair with wide range of offers and discounts.
On the sideline, a seminar styled "Prospect of Bangladesh as a Regional Aviation Hub" will be held at the last day of fair where country's top aviation regulators and operators are expected to attend.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines Director (Additional Secretary)-Sales and Marketing Md. Zahid Hossain, Triplover General Manager and Head of Operations Nisha Tasnim Shaikh, US-Bangla Airlines General Manager, PR, Md. Kamrul Islam and Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation Manager (Sales Development, PR) Md. Ziaul Haque Howlader also spoke, among others, in the press meet.    -BSS


