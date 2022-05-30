Inflation, dollar crisis key challenges: BB Governor

Inflation and rising value of US dollar are two major challenges for the country's banking sector now, Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor Fazle Kabir said.

The central bank governor made the observation at an event organised by Al-Arafah Islami Bank at Dhaka Officers' Club on Saturday.

Fazle Kabir said bankers had to tackle the challenge of working during the Covid outbreak as front-liners. He said that 189 bankers died of Covid-19.

Inflation and appreciation of dollar value are two challenges for the banking sector now, the governor said. The central bank has already taken several measures to tackle the challenges, he said.

The opening of letters of credit has been tightened, he said, adding that banks were instructed to discourage imports of luxurious items.

To tackle the crisis, all state-owned as well as private commercial banks will have to work together, Fazle Kabir said. The BB governor made the observation when the country was facing major inflationary and import pressure.

Inflation rose further to 6.29 per cent in April after the government failed to rein in the price hike of essentials amid global price spiral and Russia-Ukraine war.

The BBS recorded the monthly inflation rate at 6.17 per cent in February 2022, a 16-month high after the rate rose to 6.44 per cent in October 2020. Amid high imports spending, the central bank has gradually been devaluating the local currency taka to protect the country's foreign exchange reserve and to reduce the import spending.

The exchange rate of the dollar rose by Tk 3.1 to Tk 87.9 on May 26 from Tk 84.8 in August 2021. The forex reserve stood at $42.29 billion on May 26 from $48.06 billion in August 2021.

The BB governor said that the central bank was supplying dollars in the market to tackle the situation. So far, the central bank has directly injected over $5.5 billion in the current fiscal year 2021-2022 in the market for import financing.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank chairman Mohammed Abdus Salam, and its chief executive officer and managing director Farman R Chowdhury, among others, attended the event where the bank's student scholarship programme was launched.

Under the scholarship programme of the bank, Al-Arafah Bank is issuing stipend to 200 students for higher studies who have completed higher secondary certificate examinations.









