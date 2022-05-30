Video
Chattogram Trade Fair begins tomorrow

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Staff Correspondent

Chattoram Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam (2nd from right) spaking at a press conference at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Sunday.

CHATTOGRAM, May 29: The 29th Chattogram International Trade Fair (CITF) 2022 will begin tomorrow, Tuesday.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will inaugurate the month-long fair at Railway Pologround in the port city.
MA Latif MP, city mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, FBCCI president Mohammad Jasim Uddin and Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir will join as special guests at the inauguration ceremony.
Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Mahbubul Alam made the announcement at a press conference at Bangabandhu Conference Hall of World Trade Center in Agrabad on Sunday.
Mahbubul Alam said more than 310 companies, including 17 premier pavilions, 33 premier stalls, 99 gold stalls, 48 mega stalls, 14 food stalls and 2 separate zones will participate in the fair covering an area of 4 lakh square feet.
The open plaza covers 12,320 square feet. There will be a children's recreation center of 3 thousand square feet. The fair will continue every day from 10 am to 10 pm.
"We have set up a modern Bangabandhu pavilion in this fair which displays various books and publications on Bangabandhu's autobiography and liberation war with the help of Batighor," Mahbubul said.
CITF advisor Tarafdar Mohammad Ruhul Amin, Chattogram Chamber of Commerce director Ahid Siraj Chowdhury Swapan and other members were present at the press conference.
The fair could not be held for two years due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.


