FBCCI for keeping market stable ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) on Saturday urged the business community for selling products at government fixed prices to keep the market stable ahead of Eid Ul Azha.

Its senior vice president and convenor of FBCCI market monitoring committee, Mostafa Azad Chowdury Babu made the plea at a discussion with traders at Mohammadpur Townhall Dhaka North City Corporation Kitchen Market.

During the meeting, he urged them to keep the domestic market stable and not to take advantage of global market crisis. He asked the market committee to monitor the market to ensure that every products is being sold at the prices fixed by the government, said a press release.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, there is no crisis of spices in the market and traders must maintain it, Babu added.

"FBCCI will recommend names to the government agencies for punitive measures if the trade body finds anyone responsible for creating an artificial crisis by stockpiling goods" Babu warned.

Besides, the FBCCI senior vice president urged the mill owners to send names of dealers for sugar, salt, flour traders to FBCCI.

President of Mohammadpur Townhall Dhaka North City Corporation Kitchen Market Merchant Association Md. Lutfar Rahman (Babul) informed the association has shut down shops which were accused for stockpiling of goods and selling those at higher prices. The measure will continue.

To keep the market stable, FBCCI Director Abu Motaleb urged the consumers not to buy goods more than they need at a time.

FBCCI Director Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Harun Or Roshid, General Secretary of Mohammadpur Townhall Dhaka North City Corporation Kitchen Market Merchant Association Md. Muslim Uddin Shikder were present, among others, at the meeting.




















