Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI for keeping market stable ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Business Correspondent

Leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and        Industries (FBCCI) on Saturday urged the business community for selling products at government fixed prices to keep the market stable ahead of Eid Ul Azha.
Its senior vice president and convenor of FBCCI market monitoring committee, Mostafa Azad Chowdury Babu made the plea at a discussion with traders at Mohammadpur Townhall Dhaka North City Corporation Kitchen Market.
During the meeting, he urged them to keep the domestic market stable and not to take advantage of global market crisis. He asked the market committee to monitor the market to ensure that every products is being sold at the prices fixed by the government, said a press release.
Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, there is no crisis of spices in the market and traders must maintain it, Babu added.
"FBCCI will recommend names to the government agencies for punitive measures if the trade body finds anyone responsible for creating an artificial crisis by stockpiling goods" Babu warned.
Besides, the FBCCI senior vice president urged the mill owners to send names of dealers for sugar, salt, flour traders to FBCCI.
President of Mohammadpur Townhall Dhaka North City Corporation Kitchen Market Merchant Association Md. Lutfar Rahman (Babul) informed the association has shut down shops which were accused for stockpiling of goods and selling those at higher prices. The measure will continue.
To keep the market stable, FBCCI Director Abu Motaleb urged the consumers not to buy goods more than they need at a time.
FBCCI Director Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Harun Or Roshid, General Secretary of Mohammadpur Townhall Dhaka North City Corporation Kitchen Market Merchant Association Md. Muslim Uddin Shikder were present, among others, at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
BD for direct shipment of goods to Iran thru sea route
Despite some sharp wage rises, low-paid US workers have far to go
Bashundhara Media Award event today
India plans to transport fuel to Tripura via Bangladesh
US wheat rises as traders cover shorts ahead of holiday
LankaBangla signs refinancing agreement with BB
Business Event


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft