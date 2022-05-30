Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tipu Munshi says this is ideal time to invest in Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi speaking as the chief guest at a daylong programme on

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi speaking as the chief guest at a daylong programme on

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi Sunday said this is the ideal time to invest in Bangladesh as the government is ensuring all sorts of facilities for the investors.
"This is time to invest in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a big market of about 17 crore people. About 45 percent of the people have good purchasing power," he said.
The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a daylong programme on "Foreign Direct Investment for Logistic Sector" at a hotel in the city, said a press release.
Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) organised the programme in association with Denmark, Norway and Sweden embassies and head of delegation of the European Union.
Tipu said Bangladesh has a lot of skilled manpower and there are all kinds of investment opportunities here.
"Bangladesh government is providing special facilities for investment. It is possible to produce goods at low cost in Bangladesh and the goods could be exported easily to other countries," he added.
 Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, Bangladesh is moving forward in all sectors.
"Bangladesh now stands on strong economic strength. Development is now visible in the country. By achieving SDGs in 2030, Bangladesh will become a developed country in 2041. The country's export trade is growing rapidly," he mentioned.
He said the government has adopted necessary and timely national logistics policy to increase trade and the government is working for the sustainable development of industrial factories, communication systems and trade facilities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
BD for direct shipment of goods to Iran thru sea route
Despite some sharp wage rises, low-paid US workers have far to go
Bashundhara Media Award event today
India plans to transport fuel to Tripura via Bangladesh
US wheat rises as traders cover shorts ahead of holiday
LankaBangla signs refinancing agreement with BB
Business Event


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft