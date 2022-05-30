Tipu Munshi says this is ideal time to invest in Bangladesh



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi speaking as the chief guest at a daylong programme on

"This is time to invest in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a big market of about 17 crore people. About 45 percent of the people have good purchasing power," he said.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a daylong programme on "Foreign Direct Investment for Logistic Sector" at a hotel in the city, said a press release.

Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) organised the programme in association with Denmark, Norway and Sweden embassies and head of delegation of the European Union.

Tipu said Bangladesh has a lot of skilled manpower and there are all kinds of investment opportunities here.

"Bangladesh government is providing special facilities for investment. It is possible to produce goods at low cost in Bangladesh and the goods could be exported easily to other countries," he added.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, Bangladesh is moving forward in all sectors.

"Bangladesh now stands on strong economic strength. Development is now visible in the country. By achieving SDGs in 2030, Bangladesh will become a developed country in 2041. The country's export trade is growing rapidly," he mentioned.

He said the government has adopted necessary and timely national logistics policy to increase trade and the government is working for the sustainable development of industrial factories, communication systems and trade facilities.









