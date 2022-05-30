Assam requests Bangladesh to set up Pran unit in state

Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has requested Dr. AK Abdul Momen, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, to help in setting up a unit of PRAN-RFL Group in Assam as the company has a large consumer base in the state, Indian media reported on Sunday.

Pran is the most versatile and diversified food & beverage company in Bangladesh and has got a wide range of about 200 brands under its wings.

The company, which is known for its variety of products in the food and beverages sector in Bangladesh, had set up its first factory in India in 2015 -in Agartala, Tripura.

Pran is available in 145 countries and thriving every day in those markets, including Asian, African and European regions.

A special dialogue was held between industry associations and business leaders with Dr. AK Abdul Momen, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in presence of Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in Guwahati on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Momen deliberated on the similarities on food, attire, language and socio-economic riverine cultural life between Assam, India and Bangladesh.

He stated that the diplomatic relationship between Bangladesh and India is at the zenith point for which the prime ministers of each country - Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi - have termed it as the 'golden chapter of bilateral ties'.

Dr Momen mentioned that Bangladesh has the highest number of people travelling to India as tourists and for medical treatment. He said that Cox Bazar is being developed as an industrial hub and that the international airport in Sylhet is being upgraded which will help in cross-border trade and business. The Foreign Minister added that the increasing trust between the two neighbours will help to work in tandem for mutual growth and called upon for G2B and B2B in both the countries.

















