Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:41 AM
Savings certificate sales drop, govt bank borrowings rise

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
1Business Correspondent

There has been a drastic fall in net sales of national savings certificates, and the government borrowing selling it as well.
According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) latest data, sales of savings certificates dropped in the eight months from July 2021 to February 2022.
As a result, the government borrowed only 51percent of its target through sales of national savings certificates in the first nine months of FY22, mainly due to higher interest rates and slow spending on projects under the annual development programme.
Till March of this fiscal year, it accumulated Tk16,504 crore from selling savings tools against its annual borrowing target of Tk32,000 crore for deficit financing.
According to sources, the government's net debt in the form of savings tools amounted to Tk3,628 crore in August of the current fiscal year. In just a month, this net debt went down to Tk2,825 crore in September.
The downward trend continued through the next two months, massively causing the net debt to drop to Tk766 crore in October, and Tk701 crore in November. In December, the government repaid Tk436 crore without borrowing.
However, in the new year, the whole picture has changed. The government borrowed Tk2,586 crore in January, Tk2,522 crore in February and Tk1,814 crore in March.
Economist Zaid Bakht, chairperson of the state-owned Agrani Bank, does not believe government measures had anything to do with the drop in sales of saving certificates.
Rather, he believes that the introduction of a maximum limit and making the attachment of national identification documents mandatory during the sales of savings certificates are the main reasons behind the sharp decline.
"People did not want to reveal their income while buying savings certificates. They used to buy them under their family members' names, even using pseudonyms. Making NID mandatory during sales forced buyers to stop purchases," he said.
Earlier, the government cut interest rates on all kinds of savings certificates by 1-2 percent.
According to sources, in the first nine months of FY22, the total investment in savings certificates amounted to Tk81,326 crore. The government spent Tk64,822 crore to pay off principal and interest during this time.
In FY21, the government's net debt in savings certificates was Tk41,959.54 crore, while the government's borrowing target in the original budget of that fiscal year was Tk20,000 crore.
As the sales of savings certificates dropped sharply, the government had to borrow more from banks for deficit financing. According to BB's latest data, in 10 months (July-April) of FY22, the government has borrowed 42.5 percent of the set target of borrowing.
The government borrowed Tk25,240 crore from banks and Tk7,247 crore from the central bank in the first 10 months of the current FY. Thereby, the government's net debt in the banking sector stands at Tk32,488 crore.
As of April last year, the government had borrowed Tk1,71,420 crore from the banking sector. At the end of April of the current fiscal, the debt has come to stand at Tk2,34,604 crore.
During this one year, the government's cumulative borrowing from the banking sector stood at Tk63,183 crore - implying an increase of the government's debt by 37 percent till April of the current FY as compared to April last year.


