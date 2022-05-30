Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks maintain gaining streak on buying spree

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

Stocks maintain gaining streak on buying spree

Stocks maintain gaining streak on buying spree

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Sunday  also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 131.35 points or 2.11 per cent to settle at 6,369.33. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 39.55 points to finish at 2,346.94 and 26.03 points closing at 1,399.74.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 8,336.19 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 5,391.26 million at the previous session of the week.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 377 issues traded, 342 closed green, 25 in the red and 10 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by IPDC, BD Finance, GSP Finance and RD Food.
IPDC was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.97 per cent while Prime Insurance was the worst loser, losing 1.96 percent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 367.04 points to settle at 18,647.81 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 219.11 points to close at 11,185.70.
Of the issues traded, 230 advanced, 34 declined and 14 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 89.27 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 21.72 crore.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
BD for direct shipment of goods to Iran thru sea route
Despite some sharp wage rises, low-paid US workers have far to go
Bashundhara Media Award event today
India plans to transport fuel to Tripura via Bangladesh
US wheat rises as traders cover shorts ahead of holiday
LankaBangla signs refinancing agreement with BB
Business Event


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft