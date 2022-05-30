

Stocks maintain gaining streak on buying spree

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 131.35 points or 2.11 per cent to settle at 6,369.33. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 39.55 points to finish at 2,346.94 and 26.03 points closing at 1,399.74.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 8,336.19 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 5,391.26 million at the previous session of the week.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 377 issues traded, 342 closed green, 25 in the red and 10 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by IPDC, BD Finance, GSP Finance and RD Food.

IPDC was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.97 per cent while Prime Insurance was the worst loser, losing 1.96 percent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 367.04 points to settle at 18,647.81 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 219.11 points to close at 11,185.70.

Of the issues traded, 230 advanced, 34 declined and 14 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 89.27 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 21.72 crore. -BSS















