US dollar on retreat in volatile Bangladesh forex market

US dollar price decreased by Tk2.50 on Sunday against local currency in open market selling at Tk95.

Earlier on Thursday it was traded at Tk97.50 and on Wednesday at Tk 98.50 to show prices are becoming normal from sudden spurt.

The exchange rate of the American greenback topped Tk100 on 17 May for the first time ever in Bangladesh.

An owner of a money exchange house said currently they are buying dollars at a rate of Tk94 and selling them at Tk95.

Another owner of a money exchange house said many money exchange houses hoarded dollars up aiming to make profit as its demand was rising due to supply crunch.

"But now they are being forced to sell dollars at a lower rate and incur losses", he said.

As demand for dollar rose due to increased imports, the Bangladesh Bank started selling greenbacks, releasing $5.11 billion to banks till 12 May. In FY21, the central bank purchased around $8 billion from banks.

In the meantime, forex reserves are facing pressure because of a rise in imports in post-Covid times and their higher payments were caused by rising product prices in the international market.

The country's reserves, which reached $48 billion in August last year, dropped to $41.93 billion on 11 May.

In July-March period of FY22, exports registered about 33 per cent growth, but it could not hold back the trade balance that slid into a deficit of about $25 billion, which was 9 per cent higher than that of the last fiscal.





