Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:41 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Address mosquito menace

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

Dear Sir
Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authority towards the mosquito menace worsening in the capital. Especially in almost every area of Old Dhaka, sufferings of people due to mosquito is increasing day by day. I am a resident of Wari, one of the well-known localities of the city. Although regular spraying of insecticides is going by the concerned city corporation, mosquito menace is not improving at all. In addition, a shower of rainaggravates this woes as rain water gets accumulated in the in innumerable potholes in Jurain, Kaptanbazar, Ramkrishna Mission Road, Tikatuli, Bongshal and many other areas under Old Dhaka.  The unattended garbage and the stagnant water has resulted in breeding of mosquitoes and other harmful germs. The fear of Dengue outbreak in the entire locality cannot be ruled out.

Children and adults are still exposed to multiple diseases because of unhygienic conditions within the locality. Only ensuring spraying insecticides is not enough. What needs to be checked if the insecticides sprayed is effective or not. Whatever medicine you apply will be of little effect if it doesn't contain curing qualities.

Nannu
Old Dhaka



