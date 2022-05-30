Feminist exposition of climate change

There is a parallel relationship between women and natural ecosystem that comes from their shared history in patriarchal society. Nascent climate vulnerability always threatens women vehemently more than man. In this regard, climate change and environmental degradation are connected with feminism.



Damage to the environment and climate change are related to feminist exposure that involves women empowerment and educates them to successful protection of communities and stopping degradation.



Greta Gaard reflected that historically the designation of women as child bearers and homemakers has tied them to nature. In that way, there is also a link between emancipation of women and the restoration of the world.



Deforestation, hill cutting, removal of wetland, killing wildlife are continuous threat to Bio-diversity. Many animals and plant species are on the verge of extinction. According to Arannayak Foundation, "there is only 17.5% forest area in Bangladesh".



Patriarchic society doesn't ensure proper women's right and the capitalist world destroys the ecosystems in the name of development. Exploitation, destroying of the natural world and violence against women are related.



Women's dependency on nature connects them with environment and climate change. Women dwelling in village are participating in farming, horticulture, poultry and raising livestock as household works. Most of rural poor women are relying on nature and forests to ensure food for themselves and their family.



Women collect dry leaves and woods from trees for cooking and collect fresh water for drinks and household works. Women enjoy the benefits of nature without destroying or harming nature.



Women constantly are being persecuted; but the actual amount of violence against women is not published like the destruction of biodiversity and natural ecosystems.



According to 2015 survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics and United Nations Population Fund, over 70 percent of married women in Bangladesh have faced some partner abuse; half of them are physically assaulted by their partners.



Between January 2001 and December 2019, over 3,300 women and girls were murdered over dowry dispute. Bangladesh sees nearly 13 rapes every day. 20,835 incidents reported since 2014 (New Age, May 2022).



Bangladesh is ranked 179th position in Environmental Performance Index. Bangladesh is the most polluted country which ranked 162 in World Air Quality Report-2020.



Hunting and poaching, local consumption, moving vehicles, tourist pressure, habitual degradation and fragmentation, illegal timer extraction, land grabbing, extraction of fuel woods and agricultural land expansion continue as a threat to our ecosystems.



A survey found that more than 458,000 acres forest lands have disappeared due to development government projects and individuals and business purpose.



The rise of global average temperature due to emission of greenhouse gases causes climate change. Climate change is the greatest threat to human, biodiversity and wildlife.



Rising average temperature, extreme weather events, shifting wildlife population and habitants, sea level rise, salinity, drought, erosion are the impacts of climate change.



Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries for climate change. Bangladesh ranked 7th position among the most vulnerable countries of the world. By 2050, one out of every seven people in Bangladesh will be displaced by climate change. Up to 18 million people may have to move because of sea level rise alone.



Bangladesh witnessed a loss of USD 3.72 billion from 2004 to 2019 due to climate vulnerability. Climate change and destruction of the ecology continues to hurt marginalized society and economic growth particularly women and children.



Climate change and ecological destruction affect children and women more than men. Gender inequality and illiteracy make them more vulnerable in this perspective.



Power structures over gender in developed countries make women more vulnerable to climate change. Uncertain climate threatens women's livelihood and food security. Natural calamities like Tsunami, Hurricane killed more than seventy percent of women and children of total mortality.



In 1991 cyclone hit in Bangladesh caused 140,000 deaths. In this cyclone, 14 women out of every man were killed. Women experienced 70% of total fatalities in Indian Ocean tsunami 2004. Limited access in property and land, poverty, illiteracy, ignorance, pregnancy and child bearing make women more vulnerable during natural disaster.



In our society women have limited access in decision making. They can't take proper decisions during natural calamities. Women also get limited access in climate shelter centres.



During disaster they are more likely to be displaced than man, to be victims of sexual assault and violence and face limited access to other human rights.



However, women are not more vulnerable to climate impacts simply because of their gender, but because of a range of factors. According to Climate Home News, characteristics such as age, levels of poverty, ethnicity and marginalization in combination with gender intersect to result in higher vulnerability for women.



UN figures indicate that 80% of people displaced by climate change are women. Environment Justice Foundation Report on Climate Displacement of Bangladesh says, "Women culturally has less access to land, resources and decision-making, they are at high risk of trafficking when they are displaced for environmental degradation and climate change vulnerability.



Climate change and environmental degradation are equal opportunity challenge for the world. Unequal participation in decision making, labour markets and illiteracy make women more vulnerable.



Globally women's participation in climate change negotiation is only 30%. Women's vulnerability for climate change, role in climate change adaption, mitigation and ecosystem reforestation are also feminist issue. All oppressions race, class, gender, environment are inter-linked and need to be fought together for the upcoming challenges.



Women can play a crucial role in climate change adaption, mitigation and restoring ecosystems. Because, they are active agents of conservation and restoration of natural ecosystems. We need to educate and train them properly.

Sauid Ahmed Khan,



General Secretary, Green Movement Bangladesh















