Bikers’ falling prey to road crashes

An accident often creates lifelong suffering for a victim and his family. When a road accident occurs, not only the person himself is injured or killed, but the family also goes through lifelong grief. Young people are always promising, but we lose those precious lives in motorcycle accidents.



Recently, the number of motorcycle accidents in the country has increased alarmingly, and most of the injured or killed in accidents are young.The youth who could have been a source of pride for the country, society, and family are dying untimely in motorcycle accidents.



A total of 543 people were killed in accidents in April this year, according to the Road Safety Foundation. Of these, 206 people were killed in 189 motorcycle accidents which are 37.93 percent of the total deaths.



According to another data from the Road Safety Foundation, motorcycle accidents increased by 50.47 percent in 2021, up from 15 percent in the previous year. The number of deaths in 2078 motorcycle accidents is 2214, which is 35.23 percent of the total deaths. Reviewing this information, it is understood that the rate of motorcycle accidents is increasing at an alarming rate.



According to the Passenger Welfare Association, 79 percent of those killed in motorcycle accidents in 2020 were under 30 years of age, and the remaining 4 percent were over 30 years old. These statistics confirm that most of the road accidents are motorcycle accidents, and most of the victims are young.



One of the leading causes of motorcycle accidents is not using safety equipment, including helmets, excessive speed, overtaking, and not following traffic rules properly. And most of the youth of our country have been the victims of accidents due to these reasons.



One of the reasons for increasing the trend of buying motorcycles is to show bravery to friends. The one who has a bike in the circle of friends is highly valued, and the one who can ride a bike at a higher speed is appreciated more.



Excessive speed and reckless riding have resulted in many deaths. But even then, these tendencies of the youth have not stopped.



On the other hand, every political party has bike drills in their programme. What is the message these bike drills serve to a young person? The young man must have thought then that bike is a part of power.



Whoever has a motorcycle has an exceptional value in the field of politics. Due to these thoughts, the tendency of young people to buy bikes is increasing.



It is impossible to reduce bike accidents only by law enforcement, and parents also need to be aware. Being efficient and responsible while riding a bike is vital.



But most of the time, in bike accidents, the same picture is seen, with no helmet, extra speed, carrying multiple riders and overtaking, etc. Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has issued a warning notice to prevent bike accidents.



There are some guidelines, such as discouraging a child from riding a bike, using appropriate safety equipment, using the bike only for short distances, not carrying more than one rider, obeying traffic laws, and not using a mobile phone while riding.



But can BRTA evade responsibility by issuing this notification? Does BRTA have nothing to do with bike accidents? According to the notification, the number of motorcycles in the country is 36 lakh, but only 23 lakh motorcycles have been registered.That means 13 lakh motorcycles are unregistered.



It is easy to estimate that a large portion of the 1.3 million unregistered motorcycles is for those under 18. This is because under Section 6 (A) of the Road Transport Act, 2018, no one under 18 can be issued a license. Therefore, it can be said that most of the users of unregistered motorcycles are below 18 years of age.



Moreover, according to section 4 of the said law, riding a bike without a license is prohibited by law, and driving without a license under section 64 is punishable by imprisonment for a maximum of 6 months and a maximum fine of BDT 25,000.



In metropolitan areas, divisional and district cities, documents, including bike licenses, are verified by the traffic police. Moreover, if other traffic laws are violated, the traffic police will bring them under punishment along with fines.



Occasionally the BRTA conducts mobile courts. But the picture of rural areas is completely opposite. Motorcycle paperwork is not verified here, and the tendency to ride recklessly is noticeable as the roads are relatively free compared to the city.



The tendency of young people to ride their bikes at such reckless speeds is not only pushing them towards death. The State, society, and families are losing talented and promising youth.



Moreover, treatment expense makes many families helpless while treating the injured and the injured are surviving as a burden for everyone. More horrible days are waiting if this deadly trend of biking cannot be stopped.



What requires is integrated initiative and awareness. Parents need to be aware of this, as well as take steps to make everyone aware of the state.



In addition, motorcycles should be banned for inter-district travel, and the use of other safety equipment, not just helmets, should be made mandatory. Moreover, a campaign has to be launched against unlicensed motorcycles. In that case, BRTA and traffic police have to play a significant role.



Md Harisur Rohoman, Student, Department of Law and Human

