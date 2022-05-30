State-owned sugar industry will turn around



Zahura Yasmin



At present, an average of 16 tons of sugarcane is required to produce one metric ton of sugar, which is several times more than the current market price of sugar in the country. For this reason, the government has to count the loss of crores of tk in the sugar mills of the country. For the same reason, sugarcane threshing has stopped in six of the 15 sugar mills in the country.



Several officials involved in the industry have said that the industry will turn around only if it can go for multifaceted production without limiting sugarcane threshing to sugar production. This requires a joint inter-ministerial initiative. It is learned that there are at least 15 government-run sugar mills in different districts of the country. Although three and a half lakh to four lakh acres of land in those sugar mill areas or zones are suitable for sugarcane cultivation, sugarcane is being cultivated in only 49,906 acres of land in FY 2021-22.



Earlier, sugarcane was cultivated in one lakh 26 thousand 263 acres of land in the fiscal year 2020-21, while the target for sugarcane cultivation in the fiscal year 2022-23 has been set in only 6,500 acres of land. On the other hand, under the Sugar and Food Corporation, sugarcane production in these sugar mill zone areas is only 16 tons per acre on an average. However, the production of 48 high quality varieties invented by Sugarcrops Research Institution averages 80 to 120 tons per hectare.



On the other hand, under the Department of Agricultural Extension, the country has set a target of producing 18 lakh 6 thousand tons of sugarcane in only 29 thousand 60 hectares of land in the fiscal year 2020-21. The average production per hectare is only 56 tons. In this regard, in the current financial year in the Chittagong region only 920 hectares of land has been set to produce 56 thousand 62 tons of sugarcane. In the whole district including South Chittagong, the target is to produce 22,040 tons of sugarcane in only 320 hectares of land.



Therefore, through the joint initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture, Industry and Commerce, under the Department of Agricultural Extension at the upazila level, sugarcane cultivation should be taken in at least 14-15 lakh hectares of uncultivated land in the foothills of rivers, seas and hills of the country including Chittagong. Through this, the production of sugarcane cultivation will increase several times and the economic picture of the country can be changed through the production of high quality vodka, spirits, alcohol and organic manure as well as increase the production of sugar by threshing sugarcane in sugar mills. If a few lakh hectares of uncultivated land is brought under sugarcane cultivation through integrated initiatives, the sugar and molasses industry of the country will change.



If the cultivation of sugarcane or sugarcane developed by Bangladesh Sugarcrops Institute is spread all over the country, besides meeting the overall demand of sugar and molasses of the country, it will be possible to produce high quality vodka (wine), spirit alcohol etc. By exporting these products abroad, crores of tk of foreign currency can come to the country. On the other hand, it is believed that the country will move ahead in the production of healthy agricultural food products through the application of organic manure.



The country has an average demand of 13 kg of sugar or molasses per person per year as the demand for sugar or molasses in the country is 20 to 21 lakh metric tons per year. But against the demand, the production in the country is only six to seven lakh tons. As a result huge amount of sugar is imported from abroad every year. It is learned that there are 46 varieties of high quality sugarcane developed by Bangladesh Sugarcrops Institute.



The yield of these varieties is 80 to 120 tons per hectare. There are three types of chewing gum. These improved varieties of sugarcane are being cultivated in the districts surrounded by sugar industrial zones. It is believed that if those varieties are spread to the districts outside the sugar mill area through integrated initiatives, the production and scope of cultivation of sugarcane will also increase.



According to the Deputy Director, Crop Wing (Sugarcane) of the Department of Agricultural Extension, there is a huge potential for sugarcane cultivation in the country. It can be implemented only through inter-ministerial joint initiatives. He said the target for sugarcane production in the current season has been set at 29,060 hectares of land, falling from 57 tonnes per hectare to 16 lakh 8 thousand tonnes.



Research Director of Bangladesh Sugarcrops Research Institute Sugarcrops Research Institute has developed 46 high quality sugarcane varieties including three chewing varieties. Depending on the production type of these varieties, 80 to 120 tons are produced per hectare of land. He said that among these varieties, there are also salt tolerant varieties. These varieties can be cultivated equally in all the districts.



The production and scope of sugarcane cultivation in the country will also increase through inter-ministerial joint ventures. Undoubtedly, the country's industry will turn around if sugar production is made a by-product and sugarcane is threshed with the production of high quality vodka, spirits, alcohol and organic fertilizers. Due to policy and financial problems, this promising industry is now booming. The government has already taken various steps. However, he said that if the Ministry of Agriculture, Commerce and Industry took joint initiative, the industry would soon turn around.



Zahura Yasmin is the Manager, Public Relations Department, Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation







