

Brand Bangladesh as peace promoting country



In her speech the PM said, "We expect you will establish Bangladesh as powerful peace promoting country and uphold the dignity of its flag. You have to discharge duty with professionalism, honesty, sincerity and dedication as promoting global peace is a noble task." The prime minister pledged to play a more effective role in establishing global peace keeping in mind this year's theme "People Peace Progress: The power of partnerships".



However, ensuring global peace is now much more challenging than the past, especially because of the fast spreading technology. At the same time different quarters of states and non-states are becoming new threats to global peace. And that is why the peacekeepers in UN peacekeeping missions have to face multifaceted and critical situations. Considering the situation the peacekeepers need special training; and also they have to adopt new equipments. On top of that, there are threat of death and other dangers. Therefore, the task of peace keeping has become more crucial and noble, especially in foreign land with United Nations' protocol.



However, Bangladesh has been contributing to establish peace in war torn and conflict prone regions in the world for a long time with highest number of peace keepers. They have gained reputation for their services--both from the people of the deployed area and the United Nations. Bangladeshi peace keepers have restored the confidence and trust of the people of the deployed areas by extending humanitarian and social works.



Out of total 69 peace msn since 1948, Bangladesh has successfully participated in 54 missions. So far, 1,63,887 peacekeepers from Bangladesh have participated in UN mission in 40 different countries. Currently Bangladesh is one of the leading troop contributors with 6,582 peacekeepers mostly in Africa. Out of 22 current UN sponsored mission, Bangladesh peacekeepers are deployed in 09 peacekeeping missions in 08 different countries.



