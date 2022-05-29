OppoHack going to launch bout for global tech talents

OppoHack is going to introduce a hybrid mode competition with 2 rounds of hackathons. The preliminary round of hackathon will not only be held offline in 2 co-host cities in the Unites States, but will also accept online participation.

Upon registration, participants will be asked to select 1 of the co-host hackathons which they will be joining, either in-person or virtually. The final round will be live online on all major streaming platforms. Official registration opened on May 23, last and apply now at oppohack.com, says a press release.

. Joining with 12 universities, 20 incubators, and more than 500 individuals around the globe, OppoHack is the hackathon to collaborate as well as compete to solve the interconnectivity problems of tomorrow, as OppoHack believes in the power of technology and teamwork.

Through June to August, there are a series of tech garages that offer best-in-class concepts and skills one needs to get started. For teams entering the final round, they will be getting first-hand developer resources and tools enabling them to create your dream project.

Most of all, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, tech experts, and leaders in leading companies. In addition to a total cash prize of $40,000, for winning projects, the chance to have your project invested and applied in the real-world is not just a dream.

Besides giving technology enthusiasts a chance to test their talent with OppoHack 2022, Oppo has also launched the Oppo Research Institute Innovation Accelerator to discover and support proposals and startups to make real-world positive impact.

At OppoHack 2022, participants will get a closer look at the latest updates on ColorOS 12, OPPO's signature operating system with latest upgrades on design, connectivity, privacy and more. One highlight is the PC Connect, creating seamless interaction between your phone and computer

The international hackathon brings together a community of tech enthusiasts and innovators to tackle real-world problems through emerging technologies - Enhanced Visualization, Efficient Computation, and Unhindered Cross-device Connection

At OppoHack 2022, one will explore more about the latest information on ColorOS. With Oppo's vision to build a world that emphasizes user-centric ubiquitous service experience, OppoHack aims to create seamless interconnection between people and technology. Participants coming from different backgrounds and expertise will set sail in finding innovative solutions in unhindered cross-device connection as well as user-centric intelligent services in this hackathon catered to global technical talents.

OppoHack2022 is aligned with OPPO's brand proposition of 'Inspiration Ahead', which encourages technology innovators to utilize technology to solve some of the most pressing issues facing humanity even amid times of uncertainty.

