Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 11:00 AM
Syngenta Asia Head Pamela Gonzalez arrives today

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Pamela Gonzalez, Head of Asia Group, Asia Pacific at Syngenta is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh today (Sunday).
Pamela is an Agronomist Engineer with more than two decades experience in the Agribusiness sector in Latin America and Asia Pacific.
During her Bangladesh visit, Pamela will travel to the northern district of the country to meet smallholder farmers that Syngenta has been supporting with its technological advancement and value-added offerings to improve their lives and livelihoods.
She will also observe how Syngenta Bangladesh is aspiring and collaborating to create a farming ecosystem that puts farmers at the center, and how we are accelerating agricultural sustainability to address challenges such as climate change. She will leave Dhaka on 1st June 2022.
Syngenta has a rich history of over 50 years of operations in Bangladesh. It is a joint venture public limited company, where 60% of the shares are held by Syngenta AG Switzerland and 40% of the shares are held by the Bangladesh Government through BCIC (Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation) Syngenta AG is one of the leading agriculture companies in the world.
Since launching, Syngenta Bangladesh is fully committed to ensuring food security by supporting the farmers of Bangladesh to grow more food in a sustainable way to meet the rising demand for the growing population in the country.


