‘More women entrepreneurs should take part in e-GP’

A seminar on" Public Procurement and the e-GP (e-government procurement) system" was held on Thursday to aware the details of tender participation procedures for women entrepreneurs (WEs).

It was also aimed at mentoring the women entrepreneurs to be successful tenderers with an intention to increasing participation women-owned businesses (WoB) in public procurement.

Government procures a huge amount of goods, works, and services every year through public tenders but participation of WoB in the process is very insignificant.

A presentation on Public Procurement and e-GP system issues was made by Md. Faruque Hossain, Former Secretary and Procurement Policy Consultant, World Bank. He majorly covered public Procurement procedures, e-GP system, Tenderer Criteria, Tender Security and validity, Tender Submission, Brief on Standard Document requirements, responsive document preparation etc.

In Bangladesh, about 45% of the budget is spent on public procurement and the participation of MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) is very insignificant.

BUILD (Business Initiative Leading Development) is working closely with CPTU (Central Procurement Technical Unit) for bringing in some reforms in the Public Procurement Act and Rules so that the participation of women entrepreneurs increases in future. It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Industries is going to enact a Subcontracting Act 2022 which will ensure open tender and an earmarked amount from the CMSME (Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises).

In the open floor session, WEs raised several constraints they face to participate in public procurement and the e-GP system and Hossain responded them. He referred SDG 12 on sustainable production and consumption, in which indicator 12.7 mentioned about sustainable public procurement and its implementation, so we would need to talk in this respect.

Shish Haider Chowdhury, Director (Joint Secretary), Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, appreciated the joint endeavour of BUILD for organizing such an important program and ensured future supports.

Ferdaus Ara Begum, CEO of BUILD moderated the session and informed that in some countries they simplified PPR policies to increase participation of WE, citing example of Chile, she mentioned that women's participation has been increased by 36.5% with the simplification of policies, she added WoB can be hired directly for procurement under $600, a similar threshold can also be announced in Bangladesh, she added. Referring SDG5, she mentioned that we need to adopt and strengthened sound policies and enforceable legislation for the promotion of gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls at all levels.







