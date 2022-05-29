Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 11:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘More women entrepreneurs should take part in e-GP’

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

A seminar on" Public Procurement and the e-GP (e-government procurement) system" was held on Thursday to aware the details of tender participation procedures for women entrepreneurs (WEs).
It was also aimed at mentoring the women entrepreneurs to be successful tenderers with an intention  to  increasing  participation  women-owned businesses (WoB) in public procurement.
Government procures a huge amount of goods, works, and services every year through public tenders but participation of WoB  in the process  is very insignificant.
A presentation on Public Procurement and e-GP system issues was made by Md. Faruque Hossain, Former Secretary and  Procurement Policy Consultant, World Bank. He majorly covered public Procurement procedures, e-GP system, Tenderer Criteria, Tender Security and validity, Tender Submission, Brief on Standard Document requirements, responsive document preparation  etc.
In Bangladesh, about 45% of the budget is spent on public procurement and the participation of MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) is very insignificant.
BUILD (Business Initiative Leading Development) is working closely with CPTU (Central Procurement Technical Unit) for bringing in some reforms in the Public Procurement Act and Rules so that the participation of women entrepreneurs increases in future. It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Industries is going to enact a Subcontracting Act 2022 which will ensure open tender and an earmarked amount from the CMSME (Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises).
In the open floor session, WEs raised  several  constraints  they face to participate in public procurement and the e-GP system and  Hossain responded   them. He referred SDG 12 on sustainable production and consumption, in which indicator 12.7  mentioned about  sustainable public procurement and its implementation, so we would need to talk in this respect.
Shish Haider Chowdhury, Director (Joint Secretary), Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, appreciated the joint endeavour of BUILD for organizing such an important program and ensured future supports.
Ferdaus Ara Begum, CEO of BUILD moderated the session  and informed that in some countries they simplified PPR policies to increase participation of WE, citing example of Chile, she mentioned  that women's participation has been increased by 36.5% with the simplification of policies, she added WoB can be hired directly for procurement under $600, a similar threshold can also be announced in Bangladesh, she added.  Referring SDG5, she  mentioned that we need to adopt and strengthened sound policies and enforceable legislation for the promotion of gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls at all levels.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
OppoHack going to launch bout for global tech talents
Call to address health problems of tannery workers
Syngenta Asia Head Pamela Gonzalez arrives today
‘More women entrepreneurs should take part in e-GP’
Samsung Mobile BD launches smartphone Galaxy F23 5G
Pran to procure 65,000 tonnes of mango this year
MBL elects Anwarul Haque as EC Chairman
AIBL awarded scholarships to 200 underprivileged students


Latest News
Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil
37 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Attacks on Chhatra Dal carried out at behest of govt high-ups: BNP
Election using EVMs won’t be acceptable: Jatiya Party
Flood situation improves in Sunamganj
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Most Read News
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Liverpool under pressure to beat Real
Global Covid cases near 531 million
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy
Ukraine says 'everything' being done to defend Donbas
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
Barishal University students block highway protesting assault on fellow
India seen facing wider coal shortages, worsening power outage risks
Argentina detects first case of monkeypox
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft