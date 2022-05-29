Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 10:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pran to procure 65,000 tonnes of mango this year

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195

Pran is set to collect 65,000 tonnes of mangoes this year to manufacture drinks, juices and other food items which are exported to some 145 countries.
The agro-processor started collecting and pulping mangoes in its plants in Natore and Rajshahi Thursday.
Sarowar Hossain, general manager of Barind Industrial Park in Rajshahi, said: "We are collecting mangoes from Rajshahi, Natore, Chapai Nawabganj, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Meherpur and Satkhira. In the first phase, we will buy the Guti variety. After that, we will collect the Ashwani variety."
Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of Pran-RFL Group, said, "We collected more than 40,000 metric tonnes of mangoes last year."
"Pulp is being produced in our plants following aseptic technology. It helps preserve the pulps for two years while maintaining their taste and freshness without freezing. We are manufacturing mango juices and drinks throughout the year from these pulps."     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
OppoHack going to launch bout for global tech talents
Call to address health problems of tannery workers
Syngenta Asia Head Pamela Gonzalez arrives today
‘More women entrepreneurs should take part in e-GP’
Samsung Mobile BD launches smartphone Galaxy F23 5G
Pran to procure 65,000 tonnes of mango this year
MBL elects Anwarul Haque as EC Chairman
AIBL awarded scholarships to 200 underprivileged students


Latest News
Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil
37 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Attacks on Chhatra Dal carried out at behest of govt high-ups: BNP
Election using EVMs won’t be acceptable: Jatiya Party
Flood situation improves in Sunamganj
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Most Read News
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Liverpool under pressure to beat Real
Global Covid cases near 531 million
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy
Ukraine says 'everything' being done to defend Donbas
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
Barishal University students block highway protesting assault on fellow
India seen facing wider coal shortages, worsening power outage risks
Argentina detects first case of monkeypox
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft