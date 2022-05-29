Pran to procure 65,000 tonnes of mango this year

Pran is set to collect 65,000 tonnes of mangoes this year to manufacture drinks, juices and other food items which are exported to some 145 countries.

The agro-processor started collecting and pulping mangoes in its plants in Natore and Rajshahi Thursday.

Sarowar Hossain, general manager of Barind Industrial Park in Rajshahi, said: "We are collecting mangoes from Rajshahi, Natore, Chapai Nawabganj, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Meherpur and Satkhira. In the first phase, we will buy the Guti variety. After that, we will collect the Ashwani variety."

Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of Pran-RFL Group, said, "We collected more than 40,000 metric tonnes of mangoes last year."

"Pulp is being produced in our plants following aseptic technology. It helps preserve the pulps for two years while maintaining their taste and freshness without freezing. We are manufacturing mango juices and drinks throughout the year from these pulps." -UNB







