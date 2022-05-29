

AIBL awarded scholarships to 200 underprivileged students











Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has awarded scholarships to 200 meritorious and underprivileged students, who passed HSC or equivalent exams in 2019 at a ceremony held at Officers Club Dhaka on Saturday. Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handing over scholarship certificates to the students as a Chief Guest. AIBL Chairman Alhajj Salim Rahman, Managing Director Farman R. Chowdhury and Directors are also present there. Under the Scholarship programme, AIBL will provide scholarship for 200 students yearly to carry on their higher study. From fourth year of the programme a total number of 800 students will get scholarship worth of tk. 4 crore yearly. Every student of the education will get a monthly scholarship of 3500 taka monthly and 8000 taka once. photo: Bank