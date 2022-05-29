Video
Mitali Express to boost trans-national railway link

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

GUWAHATI, Assam, India, May 24: In a major boost to transnational railway connectivity between India and Bangladesh, from West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka cantonment in Bangladesh, the Mitali Express-the third India-Bangladesh passenger train service, is scheduled to start services from June 1.
The new train service will be flagged off virtually by the Railway Ministers of India and Bangladesh from Rail Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 1, next.
Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway said that the Mitali Express will run two days a week on Sunday and Wednesday.
"During the regular service of the train, departure from New Jalpaiguri will be at 11:45 hours (IST). The train will arrive at Haldibari (India) at 12.55 hours (IST) and depart from Haldibari at 13.05 hours (IST). The train will arrive at Chilahati (Bangladesh) at 13.55 hours (BST) and depart from Chilahati at 14.25 hours (BST) to reach Dhaka Cantonment at 22:30 hours (BST)," De said.
The CPRO also informed that the train will not have any commercial stoppages.
The new Jalpaiguri - Dhaka Cantonment leg of this train will consist of four First Class AC (Seating only), four AC Chair cars and two luggage-cum-generator vans.
"During its return journey, Dhaka Cantonment - New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express will also run two days a week- on Monday and Thursday; leaving Dhaka Cantonment at 21:50 hours (BST). The train will arrive at Chilahati (Bangladesh) at 05.45 hours (BST) and depart from Chilahati at 06.15 hours (BST). The train will arrive at Haldibari (India) at 06.00 hours (IST) and depart from Haldibari at 06.05 hours (IST) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 07:15 hours (IST). This leg of the journey will consist of four First Class AC (Sleeper), four AC Chair cars and two luggage-cum-generator vans," De said.    -ANI


