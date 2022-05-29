Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 10:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh Finance contributes to PM’s education trust

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Business Desk

Bangladesh Finance contributes to PM’s education trust

Bangladesh Finance contributes to PM’s education trust

Bangladesh Finance has contributed to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust as part of the social responsibility. The donation cheque has been handed over to Kazi Delwar Hossain, Director and Joint Secretary of the Prime Minister's Educational Assistance Trust at his office in Dhanmondi by Md Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance at Thursday, says a press release.
The 'Trust Fund' was established on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's order for providing scholarships to poor and meritorious students who are deprived from education due to lack of funds. Md. Kyser Hamid, Managing Director of Bangladesh Finance expressed his satisfaction for being a proud part of this initiative. The director of the Trust, Kazi Delwar Hossain also expressed his faith on Bangladesh Finance to stay by their side in the coming days.
During the time of handing over the cheque of the contribution, there were present The Assistant Director of Finance and Account Branch of the Prime Minister's Educational Assistance Trust Jadob Sarker, Chief Financial Officer at Bangladesh Finance Md. Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Sustainable Finance and SME at Bangladesh Finance Mohammad Kohinoor Hossain, Associate Brand Manager Md. Ashikur Rahman, Public Relations Coordinator Ikram Hossain and others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
OppoHack going to launch bout for global tech talents
Call to address health problems of tannery workers
Syngenta Asia Head Pamela Gonzalez arrives today
‘More women entrepreneurs should take part in e-GP’
Samsung Mobile BD launches smartphone Galaxy F23 5G
Pran to procure 65,000 tonnes of mango this year
MBL elects Anwarul Haque as EC Chairman
AIBL awarded scholarships to 200 underprivileged students


Latest News
Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil
37 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Attacks on Chhatra Dal carried out at behest of govt high-ups: BNP
Election using EVMs won’t be acceptable: Jatiya Party
Flood situation improves in Sunamganj
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Most Read News
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Liverpool under pressure to beat Real
Global Covid cases near 531 million
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy
Ukraine says 'everything' being done to defend Donbas
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
Barishal University students block highway protesting assault on fellow
India seen facing wider coal shortages, worsening power outage risks
Argentina detects first case of monkeypox
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft