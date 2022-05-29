

Bangladesh Finance contributes to PM’s education trust

Bangladesh Finance has contributed to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust as part of the social responsibility. The donation cheque has been handed over to Kazi Delwar Hossain, Director and Joint Secretary of the Prime Minister's Educational Assistance Trust at his office in Dhanmondi by Md Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance at Thursday, says a press release.The 'Trust Fund' was established on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's order for providing scholarships to poor and meritorious students who are deprived from education due to lack of funds. Md. Kyser Hamid, Managing Director of Bangladesh Finance expressed his satisfaction for being a proud part of this initiative. The director of the Trust, Kazi Delwar Hossain also expressed his faith on Bangladesh Finance to stay by their side in the coming days.During the time of handing over the cheque of the contribution, there were present The Assistant Director of Finance and Account Branch of the Prime Minister's Educational Assistance Trust Jadob Sarker, Chief Financial Officer at Bangladesh Finance Md. Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Sustainable Finance and SME at Bangladesh Finance Mohammad Kohinoor Hossain, Associate Brand Manager Md. Ashikur Rahman, Public Relations Coordinator Ikram Hossain and others.