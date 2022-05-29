‘Connectivity key to enhancing bilateral trade’

The visiting business delegation of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) led by its president Rizwan Rahman met the Minister in Charge of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises of the West Bengal Dr. Partha Chatterjee on Friday.

During the meeting Dhaka Chamber President Rizwan Rahman said due to lack of adequate infrastructure of the land ports, lead time of export and import increased. Indian investment in Bangladesh is $3.55 billion so far, he requested the Minister to facilitate investors from Kolkata to invest in the EZs of Bangladesh.

To facilitate trade and investment he also requested to address prevailing non-tariff barriers, relaxation of rules of origin and withdrawal of anti-dumping duty. In order to ensure a win-win situation, comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) can be signed, said Rizwan Rahman. He also requested for recognition of BSTI certificate for some products.

Dr. Partha Chatterjee said mobility in the infrastructure sector is very important. Besides, he suggested the Dhaka Chamber and its counterpart in India, the Indian Chamber of Commerce to initiate a joint study to identify opportunities, challenges and weaknesses in the existing operation of trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh.

He also said that Bangladesh is good in finished jute products and he termed textile is a potential area where investors of both the countries have good prospects. He also said that we need to utilize the regional corridors for better economic development.

Later, the delegation also had a meeting with the Chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Rajiva Sinha at his office. Rajiva Sinha said that to boost the bilateral trade to the expected level we have to improve our transportation system.

Besides, private sector should identify the problems of doing business and the government should react on these issues through needed policy support. More railway accessibility will play a vital role in goods transportation, he said. He also urged upon chamber to chamber relation for better business.

Meanwhile, the delegation had an interactive B2Bs at the age old Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry. President Designate of BCC& I Subir Chakraborty said connectivity has been central to India's investment in Bangladesh. India has a focus on building infrastructure connectivity between the north eastern region and Bangladesh.

Later the delegation members held meetings with the Principal Secretary, Tourism Department Nandini Chakravorty and with the Kolkata Port Trust. Discussants urged in all such meetings to smoothen connectivity, policy assistance, identifying existing trade barriers and possible way out and on need of exchange of business delegations.











