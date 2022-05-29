S Korean firm to invest $35m in BEPZA economic zones

South Korean company HKD Bangladesh Limited is going to invest $35 million to set up the tent, tent accessories, camping furniture and camping equipment manufacturing industry in the economic zone of Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA).

With the establishment of the industry, a total of 6,650 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities.

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of HKD Bangladesh Limited Chul Hee Kim signed an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective organizations at the BEPZA complex on Thursday, said a press release.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman was also present at the agreement-signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md. Hafizur Rahman were present during the signing ceremony.

HKD is a fully foreign-owned company started its operation in 1990 in Chattogram EPZ. It would be the 5th venture of the HKD group with BEPZA.









