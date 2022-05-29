Video
Sukuk investment likely to be exempted from tax

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Business Correspondent

The government is expected to offer income tax exemption on investing in Shariah-compliant bond Sukuk for individual taxpayer aiming to promote the investors, according to a source of National Board of Revenue (NBR).
The Sukuk investment will be considered as saving certificate and treasury bond so that taxpayer can claim tax rebate from the tax authority by showing the investment in Sukuk.
During the current fiscal year, the income tax rebate facilities are not available for the Sukuk bond investors.
Earlier on September 7, 2021, the NBR reduced the value-added tax (VAT) rate from 15 per cent to 7.5 per cent on sales and purchase of assets between the originator and the special purpose vehicle of the Sukuk.
Earlier, the income tax wing waived tax deducted at source on transaction of Sukuk between originator and SPV.
In the budget for the current fiscal year, the income tax wing waived gain tax at a rate of 4.0 per cent on transfer of asset to the SPV of Sukuk.
On October 6, 2021, the finance ministry recommended to the National Board of Revenue to consider the Sukuk bond as treasury bonds and offer a tax exemption facility against such investment.
The NBR officials said the revenue board offered the benefits with the aim of promoting the government and private Sukuk bonds and making the local bond market vibrant.
They said currently individual investor enjoys tax rebate facilities by showing the investment on treasury bonds and saving certificates and Sukuk investors will also enjoy the same facilities in the coming days.
According to the income tax ordinance 1984, investors are enjoying the tax rebate facility on investment in government securities.
If the annual income of a taxpayer is above Tk 15 lakh he will get 10 per cent tax exemption and if the income is less than Tk15 lakh, the exemption rate will be 15 per cent by showing the investment of Sukuk at their annual income tax return. Sukuk is a real asset-backed security and the issuing company will get back the asset after the expiry of bond tenure.
Currently, the government provides tax exemption facility for investment up to 25 per cent of total annual income in nine sectors.


