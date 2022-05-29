Video
$10b annual trade between BD, India not adequate: DCCI

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman (3rd from right) leads a DCCI delegation at an interactive business networking seminar in Kolkata on Thursday.



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman said persistent annual bilateral trade worth $10 billion between Bangladesh and India is not adequate, though the businesses have no border.
"There are avenues of opportunities in cross border trade specially in the healthcare, education, skill development, IT and Fintech industry," he said.
The DCCI President said this at an interactive business networking seminar followed by a fruitful B2B session with the age old Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) at the ICC headquarter in Kolkata, India on Thursday, said a press release.
President of DCCI is leading this 47-member delegation to explore new window of opportunities of trade and investment. In his speech, Rizwan Rahman said to increase the bilateral trade to an expected level, private sector of both Kolkata and Dhaka have to take the initiatives.
Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister in Charge, Department of Agriculture, Government of West Bengal and Arup Roy, Minister in Charge, Department of Cooperatives, Government of West Bengal were present at the function as the chief guests.


