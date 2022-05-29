NBR eyes VAT on production of mobile phones, fridges

The government has decided to impose Value Added Tax (VAT) on local industries involved in the manufacturing of mobile phones and refrigerators to make the market more competitive and to get tax.

According to Finance Ministry sources, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) proposed imposing a 5 percent VAT on locally-manufactured mobile phones and refrigerators in the upcoming budget.

But, industry insiders in manufacturing such electronic products argue that the move is likely to disrupt the growth of the sector and it goes against the idea of a "Digital Bangladesh."

As per a top official of Fair Electronics, high cost of raw materials for electronic goods have already seen a 20 percent rise. "This is not reflected yet in price."

On top of that, local manufacturers have heavily invested in manufacturing mobile and refrigerators so that products can be offered to consumers at an affordable price, and any VAT imposed would further increase prices, which would in turn affect growth, he said.

A top brass of Walton Hi-Tech Industries' said local manufacturers are already struggling with price hikes of raw materials globally and the economy is also struggling of currency volatility and devaluation of currency.

Industry insiders have therefore urged the government to continue incentives, otherwise, the price of the products has to be increased at manufacturer's end.

Local refrigerator manufacturers have been enjoying VAT exemption since 2010, as part of a policy support of the government to develop the local market previously dominated by foreign brands.

According to Marketing Watch Bangladesh (MWB), before 2010, foreign brands had around 80 percent share of refrigerator market with the remaining 20 percent supplied by local brands.

According to insiders, a rapid rise of the middle-class, increasing numbers of small families and working women amid countrywide electrification and urbanization, and localization of manufacturing have together helped the Bangladesh refrigerator market to grow at a double-digit rate over the past decade.

According to MWB, the market will reach $900 million in 2022. Meanwhile, around 12-13 companies have invested over Tk5,000 crore in manufacturing mobile phones generating more than one lakh employment. .

Having a yearly production capacity of more than four crore units, these companies are supplying more than 90 percent of the market demand, with other companies waiting for the clearance to go into production with new investments.

Like Fair Electronics, Walton, Edison, Tecno and Pran RFL Group is gearing up to enter the market. Apart from that, at least seven global brands, including Samsung, Nokia, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Lava have set up factories in the country in the last three years.

Mobile manufacturers have paid 5 percent VAT on raw materials at the import stage and if the government imposes any VAT on retail sales that might pose extra pressure on the sector, with raw materials already seeing a 10 percent increase in prices.

They said, without policy support, local mobile phone industries cannot grow. However the next budget is going to proposed VAT on mobile phones and refrigerators which the industry is opposing.







