DGHS has no count of illegal clinics, diagnostic centres  

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) does not know how many illegal clinic and diagnostic centres in the country though they ordered the closure of all unregistered clinics in the country within the next 72 hours ending Saturday.

That fixed time is about to end on Saturday. The DGHS has said it will take action against illegal private clinics and diagnostic centres that will not be closed during this period. They said that some such institutions have already been shut down.

Meanwhile, the government reportedly have sealed off at least 44 unregistered clinics and diagnostic centres in nine districts across the country so far.

Dr Md Belal Hossain, Director of the DGHS (Hospital and Clinic) confirmed the matter on Saturday.

He said, "We are conducting regular operations to close down illegal clinics and diagnostic centres. In this we have fixed the time. When that time is over, we will sit for discussion. We will see how much progress has been made in registration, how many illegal clinics and diagnostic centres have been closed. After that we will discuss with the concerned people including the Divisional Health Director and the Civil Surgeon and take the next course of action."

"We do not have information about the number of illegal clinics and diagnostic centres in the country. If they apply for registration, then we will know how many applications

have come, how many licences have been issued and how many are waiting. However, those who have not applied, how do we know their information?" he added.

Asked how the operation is being conducted without the list, he said, "Although there is no specific list of illegal ones but the list of legal registered clinics and diagnostic centres is available with the district civil surgeons. For example, there are 50 registered clinics and diagnostic centres in Narsingdi district - the list is available with the civil surgeon of that district. The Civil Surgeon must be able to tell the number of illegal ones. According to them, we are conducting operations. Civil surgeons have a big role to play in the campaign."

Earlier, a meeting was held at the DGHS last Wednesday on illegal clinics and diagnostic centres. The meeting was chaired by Prof Ahmedul Kabir, Additional Director General of the DGHS, The meeting discussed increasing monitoring and supervision of private hospitals and clinics in the country.









