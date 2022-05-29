Flood threatens Gaibandha, Habiganj

The overall flood situation improved in the country however, the situation worsened in Gaibandha and Habiganj districts. Water levels of the rivers in the two districts have been increasing day by day and is about to touch the danger mark.

The people of the two districts fear erosion along the river banks due to increasing level of water.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Saturday forecast that the falling trend of the country's all major rivers may continue in the next 48 hours while the major rivers are flowing below their respective danger levels.

Meanwhile, the Storm Warning Center under the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (Met office) said that a trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area to North Bay.

It forecast that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and few places over Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy falls.

It also forecast that the mild heat wave sweeping over Khulna division may abate from some places.

Our Correspondent from Gaibandha reports that water level of Brahmaputra river continues to rise and people on the banks of the river are afraid of erosion.

Anwara Begum, 46, a resident of Dariar Vita under Urya Union of Fulchhari Upazila in the district, said, "I don't sleep whole night, I am scared. I count moments when my house gets washed away."

Like Anwara Begum, many other residents who are residing on the banks of the Brahmaputra are in similar tension and anxiety. The residents said every year the people of seven unions of Fulchhari upazila are victims to the erosion of Brahmaputra.

With the rise of water level in the river due to incessant rain in last few days and on rush of hilly waters from the upstream of India erosion has taken serious turn at many of the places of the upazila making the river bank people more worried as houses, plants and arable lands are being lost in the riverbed.

Meanwhile, at least two hundred families of the upazila have been shifted and took shelter at other safer places leaving their ancestral homes.

Md Khorshed Alam, Chairman of Gozaria Union Parishad of the upazila, said massive erosion started at Munshipara, an area of the project of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) at Gaibandha.

The situation has arisen here for not starting the river bank protection work on time, the Chairman alleged.

It was supposed to dump geo bags and to install CC blocks at Munshipara area to check the erosion but the contractor could not start the work of the project timely, for this, the erosion started in massive form, he continued.

In this context, he urged the authority concerned to complete the project work as early as possible.

Executive Engineer of BWDB Abu Rayhan said necessary steps would be taken through visiting the erosion affected area but he admitted that river bank protection work is being hampered due to sudden rise of water level.

Our Correspondent from Habiganj reports road communications in Swajangram of Lakhai Upazila of the district is about to interrupt due to entrance of upstream water in the area through the river Dhaleshwari. If the water level increases one foot more, the communication in the area might be disrupted.











