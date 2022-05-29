Video
BNP to observe martyrdom day of Zia tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Staff Correspondent

BNP will observe the 41st martyrdom of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman. Following the occasion the party has taken different initiatives to observe the day tomorrow May 30 across the country.
A press release from the BNP's central office in Paltan said on Saturday.
The statement said, "Like every year BNP will arrange prayers and food distribution programmes among the poor in all wards of the Dhaka Metropolitan South. Besides, the party also decided to hang posters and banners and festoons in all the Wards of Dhaka South."
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, members of the National Standing Committee and national leaders will be present in all these programmes.
At the meeting, Abdus Salam, a member of the BNP Chairperson's advisory council and convener of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP, called upon all police stations and Ward units to celebrate the 41st martyrdom  of Shaheed Zia with due dignity and solemnity.
Rafiqul Alam Majnu, Member Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP, recalled the working life of Shaheed Zia at the press release.






