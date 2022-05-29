Bagging boosts litchi output



Fruit bagging technology has been introduced among litchi farmers in Pabna. This method has improved the yield of the summer fruit and growers are keen to employ this technique to improve the quality of the litchis. The photo was taken from Ishwardi on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Md Shamim Pramanik, a farmer of Char Kadim of Salimpur in Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna, had attained success in improving the quality and yield of the tasty fruit litchi by using the bagging technology.

Shahin Pramanik, a farmer of Char Sahdiar area under Pabna Sadar Upazila, has also promoted the

bagging technology this year as per suggestions of the local office of the Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) and Fruit Research Centre.

Shahin told the Daily Observer that he has been able to enhance yield to a great extent. He also harvested litchis bigger in size and of deep red colour. He was provided with fruit bags under the SEP sub-project and he grew 25 to 30 litchis in each bag. He harvested 4,000 bulbs from the tree last year whereas this year's yield is more than 6,000. No fruit drop occurred from the trees by storm as a result of using fruit bagging technology that also prevented attacks and damages by litchi fruit borers, bats, squirrels, birds and rodents which contributed a lot to boost the yield.

As the litchi fruits were protected inside the bag its size and colour became attractive. These litchis are 100 per cent chemical free, asserted Shahin. Detailing his personal experience and expertise he said before expansion among the farmers he used the technology by himself.

According to PKSF the perks of using bio-degradable fruit bags are many. To begin with, they keep the fruits away from pests. So, the farmers do not have to worry about squirrels, bats, birds and insects. Naturally, insecticides are of no use here. Finally, the fruit bags being safe and biodegradable, the technology is extremely safe and environment-friendly. They pack the fruits using environment-friendly bags and materials. Furthermore, the most interesting part of the process is traceability. By scanning the QR code on the cover of the bags, one directly finds out who the grower is and where it came from. This could also pave the way for exporting the fruits to overseas markets.

Md Rafiqul Haque project manager of SEP-Litchi Project told this correspondent on Friday that the technology has been introduced to the litchi growers of Pabna district through the Organization for Social Advancement and Cultural Activities (OSACA) which is implementing the project at the field level.

Dr Md Sorof Uddin, Senior Scientific Officer, Pomology Division of the Horticulture Research Centre at BARI in Gazipur, said, "This fruit bagging technology was developed by Pomology Division of BARI in 2021. But the litchi fruit bagging technology was used for the first time at Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna district for commercial purpose at the farmer level in the country. Now other farmers of the upazila are inspired by seeing the result of fruit bagging technology and will soon use the technology for commercial cultivation. It may also enable them to export the litchis abroad."









