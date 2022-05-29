Diarrhoea breaks out in flood-affected Sylhet

Diarrhoea has broken out in Sylhet after the flood situation improved. The number of patients with waterborne diseases including skin rashes and respiratory problems rapidly increasing.

According to the Civil Surgeon of Sylhet, 550 people contracted diarrhoea from May 16 to 28. In addition, about 150 people have been affected by skin diseases and respiratory problems. The number of patients with water-borne diseases is increasing day by day.

According to the Sylhet Divisional Office of the Department of Health, the outbreak of diarrhoea has occurred in 37 Upazilas in 4 districts of the division and medical teams have been sent to those areas. Some 427 medical teams are working in the field in the Sylhet division. Of these, 140 medical teams are working in Sylhet district, 123 in Sunamganj, 90 in Habiganj and 74 in Moulvibazar.

Janmayjoy Shankar Dutt, Civil Surgeon of Sylhet, said, "Some 550 people have contracted diarrhoea in the district since the floods. Besides, they are suffering from skin diseases and other water-borne diseases. Many people are getting medical treatment for skin diseases in different government hospitals. However, reports of diseases other than diarrhoea are still not fully taken into account."

Jahidul Islam, Sylhet City Corporation Chief Health Officer, said, "Our three medical teams are working round the clock to ensure health protection in the aftermath of floods. Ward-based health campaigns have also been launched. From next week we will be conducting day to day ward-based health campaigns, which will continue for the next 15 days."

Many contagious patients were spotted while visiting Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College. One of them, Rafiqul Islam, said, "Four members of my

family including me are hospitalized with diarrhoea. Our slum house was underwater during the flood. Doctors said the disease was caused due to scarcity of pure drinking water."

Himanshu Lal Roy, Director of the Sylhet Divisional Office of the Department of Health, said, "The number of waterborne disease patients including diarrhoea is increasing in Sylhet but not at the panic level. We are not too worried about rural areas. However, we have concerns about the city corporation because a large part of the submerged areas of the city are slums. The biggest problem in the aftermath of floods is paucity of pure water. The Department of Public Health Engineering has four mobile water purification machines at the initiative of Sylhet City Corporation and one at the initiative of the Red Crescent Society. Already two machines in the city are working to provide pure water. One machine can supply up to 500 litres of pure water per hour."









