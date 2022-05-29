India-BD JCC meet deferred

The seventh meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission has been deferred.

A new date mutually convenient to both sides for the Foreign-Minister level talks will be announced later. The JCC is likely to be held in mid-June as a set of dates are under consideration, said a diplomatic source.

Meanwhile, the Indian media reports said the India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission meeting will be held in the middle of June to review the broad sweep of bilateral relations including connectivity, cross-border power trade and commerce.

"We will be reviewing all these developments and more at the Joint Consultative Commission Meeting with my Bangladesh counterpart in mid-June," said Jaishankar while inaugurating the Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) Asian Confluence River Conclave in Guwahati.

The date has been deferred following a meeting between Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Guwahati, Assam. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is now visiting Assam to attending the third edition of Asian Confluence River Conclave-2022 (NADI) in Guwahati.

The JCC was scheduled to be held in New Delhi on May 30. The JCC has many standard agenda that covers trade and connectivity, political, consular and cultural, and security development cooperation.

The sixth meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) was held on September 29 in 2020.

"Momen had a long meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Guwahati and discussed issues of mutual interest. Later, they decided to defer the meeting of the JCC," the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the schedule, the Foreign Minister will go to Delhi via Assam to attend a river conclave there organized by Bangladesh-India friendship groups and some non-government organizations from May 28 to 29. Momen decided to attend that (river conclave) as four Indian central government ministers (including Jaishankar) along with renowned experts will join there to discuss trans-boundary rivers.

Bangladesh and India are now working on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to New Delhi at the invitation of Indian premier Narendra Modi by this year.

Bangladesh and India are now working on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to New Delhi at the invitation of Indian premier Narendra Modi by this year.














