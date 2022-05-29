Goodbye Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury



The mortal remains of journalist, columnist, lyricist and writer of the famous Ekushey song Amar Bhaiyer Rokta Rangano Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury is being accorded guard of honour at the Central Shaheed Minar on Saturday. photo : bdnews24.com

Earlier, his namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhaka University Central Mosque and Jatiya Press Club premises respectively after bringing his body to Dhaka from London in the morning under state management.

Leaders and activists of various political parties, cultural organizations, journalist organizations and people of all walks of life paid their last respects to the lyricist of "Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano".

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying his body reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11:00am on Saturday.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque formally received the body at the airport.

Awami League Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, State Minister for Aviation Md Mahbub Ali, and Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua were also present at the airport.

Later, his body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar where people from all walks of life paid rich tributes to the Language Fighter. He was also accorded a guard of honour at Shaheed Minar.

Around 3:30pm, his namaz-e-janaza was held at the Dhaka University Central Mosque. Then, his body was taken to Jatiya Press Club at 4:00pm where journalists and political leaders paid their homage to him.

Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury's another namaz-e-janaza was held at Jatiya Press Club premises.

After the janaza, the tribute session started at 4:15pm. The Jatiya Press Club paid tribute first, then the Prime Minister's Press Wing. After that, various journalist organizations and media including Dhaka Journalists Union, Dhaka Reporter's Unity, Editors Guild, and Crime Reporters Association paid their respects.

Then, Gaffar Chowdhury's body started journey from Press Club to Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard at around 4:30pm.

It was also informed that a memorial meeting of Gaffar Chowdhury will be held on June 28 at Press Club.

Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury breathed his last at Barnet Hospital in London at about 6:40am (local time) on Thursday (May 19) last while undergoing treatment there. He was 88. He had been suffering from various old-age complications.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held at Brick Lane Mosque in London on May 20.

Goodbye Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

He was the editor-in-chief of the weekly Joybangla, the mouthpiece of the Mujibnagar government of 1971. Though he had lived in London since 1974, he was always vocal in support of the Liberation War, Bangabandhu and liberal values.

Despite living abroad, he regularly wrote political commentary and discussed contemporary issues for Dhaka newspapers. He also wrote poems, stories, novels, plays, memoirs and essays.

Chowdhury suffered from diabetes and kidney disease. He was admitted to Northwick Park Hospital in London two months ago.

He was born on December 12 in 1934 at Ulania's Chowdhury House in Barisal. Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury studied up to sixth class in Ulania Junior Madrasa and got admission in high school. He passed matriculation in 1950 and was admitted to Dhaka College.

In 1953 he passed Intermediate from Dhaka College. Gaffar Chowdhury passed BA Honors from Dhaka University in 1958.













Noted journalist, writer, columnist and lyricist of Ekushey's immortal song Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury was laid to eternal rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard around 5:30pm on Saturday.Earlier, his namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhaka University Central Mosque and Jatiya Press Club premises respectively after bringing his body to Dhaka from London in the morning under state management.Leaders and activists of various political parties, cultural organizations, journalist organizations and people of all walks of life paid their last respects to the lyricist of "Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano".A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying his body reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11:00am on Saturday.Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque formally received the body at the airport.Awami League Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, State Minister for Aviation Md Mahbub Ali, and Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua were also present at the airport.Later, his body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar where people from all walks of life paid rich tributes to the Language Fighter. He was also accorded a guard of honour at Shaheed Minar.Around 3:30pm, his namaz-e-janaza was held at the Dhaka University Central Mosque. Then, his body was taken to Jatiya Press Club at 4:00pm where journalists and political leaders paid their homage to him.Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury's another namaz-e-janaza was held at Jatiya Press Club premises.After the janaza, the tribute session started at 4:15pm. The Jatiya Press Club paid tribute first, then the Prime Minister's Press Wing. After that, various journalist organizations and media including Dhaka Journalists Union, Dhaka Reporter's Unity, Editors Guild, and Crime Reporters Association paid their respects.Then, Gaffar Chowdhury's body started journey from Press Club to Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard at around 4:30pm.It was also informed that a memorial meeting of Gaffar Chowdhury will be held on June 28 at Press Club.Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury breathed his last at Barnet Hospital in London at about 6:40am (local time) on Thursday (May 19) last while undergoing treatment there. He was 88. He had been suffering from various old-age complications.His first namaz-e-janaza was held at Brick Lane Mosque in London on May 20.Chowdhury received the Independence Award, Bangladesh's highest civilian honour, in 2009.He was the editor-in-chief of the weekly Joybangla, the mouthpiece of the Mujibnagar government of 1971. Though he had lived in London since 1974, he was always vocal in support of the Liberation War, Bangabandhu and liberal values.Despite living abroad, he regularly wrote political commentary and discussed contemporary issues for Dhaka newspapers. He also wrote poems, stories, novels, plays, memoirs and essays.Chowdhury suffered from diabetes and kidney disease. He was admitted to Northwick Park Hospital in London two months ago.He was born on December 12 in 1934 at Ulania's Chowdhury House in Barisal. Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury studied up to sixth class in Ulania Junior Madrasa and got admission in high school. He passed matriculation in 1950 and was admitted to Dhaka College.In 1953 he passed Intermediate from Dhaka College. Gaffar Chowdhury passed BA Honors from Dhaka University in 1958.