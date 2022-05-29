BD tops UN peacekeeping mission troops

Bangladesh is still the largest contributor of troops to UN peacekeeping missions. According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) a total of 6,825 Bangladeshi personnel are now stationed worldwide. The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers will be observed today in Bangladesh as elsewhere across the world with due solemnity.

Source said 5,463 members of the Bangladesh Army, 347 of Bangladesh Navy, 514 of Bangladesh

Air Force, and 501 members of Bangladesh Police, are currently deployed in different missions, and of them, 519 are female officials. Bangladeshi peacekeepers are currently deployed in nine peacekeeping missions worldwide.

For the last three decades, So far, 183,378 peacekeepers from Bangladesh have participated in UN mission worldwide. Total 161 peacekeeping have made supreme sacrifices while more than 252 were injured. Total 126 Bangladesh Army personnel have made supreme sacrifices.

Bangladesh became a member of the UN on 17 September 1974; however, Bangladesh first deployed a group of qualified army officers to serve with the organisation in 1988 for monitoring the armistice between Iran and Iraq.

Working for UN peacekeeping missions is a strenuous job for sure. The situation is often complicated by the language barrier, uncommon diseases, poor road conditions, rugged terrain, poor infrastructure, adverse weather conditions, fear of uncertainty, cultural shock, and psychological stress, etc.

Occasionally, UN peacekeepers are asked to take on ever-more complex tasks in a depreciating security environment. Sometimes, peacekeepers need to take offensive measures including 'using all necessary means' against rebels, putting their own lives in danger. Peacekeepers do it within the parameters authorised in mandated tasks and considering the ramifications of their actions under international humanitarian law.

Despite all these complexities, Bangladeshi peacekeepers are working for the cause of humanity. Professionalism, sincerity, dedication, impartiality, putting service before self, and discipline- all combine to pave the way for our peacekeepers to achieve global recognition and respect.

Bangladesh is always keen to promote peace and our contribution is always applauded by the international community.











