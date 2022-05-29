Turbulent kitchen market troubles consumers

Unstable price of essential commodities under the effect of Russia-Ukraine war has aggravated the sufferings of low income people across the country.

At present, 20 essential commodities are being sold at record prices beyond the purchasing capacity of low income people.

On the one hand, the influence of international market, manipulation of unscrupulous traders in the commodity market - have shaken the confidence of ordinary consumers.

Onions, garlic, lentils, gram, dried chillies, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, coriander, cumin, ginger, turmeric, bay leaves, child food, wheat, soybean oil, palm oil, mustard oil, sugar and salt are almost out of the reach of poor people.

Although there are eight laws and marketing orders in the country for controlling liquid prices and consumer interests, traders are not abiding by them.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh

(TCB), prices of various imported consumer goods, including edible oil, pulses, ginger and garlic, have risen by 70 to 71 per cent in the last one year.

A year ago, a litre of open soybean oil selling at Tk 124 to Tk 126, is now taking Tk 198. Similarly, per litre open palm oil sold at Tk 110 to Tk 114 now costs the consumers to pay Tk 180 Tk 185.

In other words, soybean prices have risen by 47 per cent per litre and palm oil by 55 per cent in the last one year.

The price of per kg lentil pulses has increased by 45 to 52 per cent and is being sold in the retail market at Tk 105 to Tk 130. The price of onion has gone up by 19 per cent to Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kg, while the garlic has gone up by 43 to 45 per cent to Tk 160 to Tk 180 per kg and the sugar has gone up by 7 per cent to Tk 80 to Tk 85 per kg.

Besides, per kg loose flour selling at Tk. 42 to 45 in the last year is charging Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg and the rate of price increase has exceeded 61 per cent.

The price of per kg coarse rice has increased by 5 per cent in the last one year and now it is selling at Tk 45 to Tk 46.

At the same time, the price of fine rice has gone up by 28 per cent being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 75 in the retail market.

Besides, ginger, spices, fish and meat are being sold at high prices.

Experts say the existing laws governing the market are not properly enforced. Although there are several government initiatives to control the prices of consumer goods, impact has fallen very little in the market. The prices of goods are rising by leaps and bounds.

While visiting different kitchen markets on Saturday in the capital, this correspondent found that eggs are being sold at Tk 11 each, increasing the price by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per dozen. A week ago, a dozen of these eggs were sold for Tk 120.

Besides, local chicken eggs are being sold for Tk 15 each. As a result, the price of a dozen stands at Tk 180. Somewhere it is selling for Tk 190 to Tk 200. Buyers are surprised to see such high prices of this daily essential.

The price of flour has also increased in the market. At present, loose flour is selling at retail price of Tk 52 to Tk 55. But even last week, loose flour was sold at Tk 45 to Tk 48 per kg. On the other hand, two kg of packaged flour was sold for Tk 96 to Tk 98. The price has increased from Tk 110 to Tk 115.

Soybean oil that was sold at Tk 124 to Tk 126 per litre a year ago was sold at Tk 182 to Tk 190 on Saturday. A year ago, the price of palm oil was Tk 110 to Tk 114 per litre, which was sold at Tk 180 to Tk 182 in the retail market of the capital yesterday. The price of this product has increased from 48.60 per cent to 50.45 per cent in a year. The price of lentil pulses has also increased by more than 40 per cent in a year.

Large lentils were sold at Tk 105 to Tk 110 and small lentils at Tk 130 to Tk 140 per kg which was Tk 60 to Tk 70 and Tk 100 to Tk 110 a year ago respectively.

Besides lentils, prices of anchor pulses have also shot up. Anchor pulses are currently selling at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg in the retail market, with an increase of 36.69 per cent over the year. According to sources, the prices of coarse rice are being sold Tk 52 to Tk 55, fine rice Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg.

The cucumber is being selling Tk 70, brinjil Tk 80, tomato Tk 80, karala Tk 70, sweet pumpkin Tk 40, ladies finger Tk 60, potol Tk 50 and green papaya are selling at Tk 50 per kg in the city's kitchen market.









