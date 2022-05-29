Connectivity with India’s nieghbours can transform northeast, says Jaishankar

GUWAHATI, May 28: Increased and improved connectivity between India's northeast to the country's neighbours in the east can help transform the region from being a frontier to a hub, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said in Guwahati on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Asian Confluence River Conclave, Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence-3 (NADI-3), in Guwahati, he said that better connectivity, which is linked to ease of doing business and ease of living, is a priority of the Indian government.

"When done with imagination and on scale it can have repercussions far beyond immediate issues of the day. An India that is more connected to the northeast and a northeast that is more connected to India's neighbours will mean a complete transformation of the regional economy," said Jaishankar.

"Instead of being regarded as a frontier, the northeast region will emerge as a hub in itself. Its resources and skills will have a more ready market and the supply lines will be shorter," he added.

Jaishankar said that work on restoration of 6 historical rail links with Bangladesh dormant since 1965 is underway and overland trade is taking place using 28 notified land customs stations and 3 integrated check points.

He added that India is looking at the feasibility of creating a cross-border rail line from India to Bhutan running through Assam for expanding the Buddhist circuit to connect religious places in Bhutan and Nepal to those in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The conclave, the third of its kind after the first two in Shillong and Dhaka, aims at closer cooperation with other countries in its eastern borders and beyond and help forge strategic initiatives for energy and water security in the region. Several ministers and diplomats from Bangladesh, Japan and ASEAN countries are attending the event.

"This is a timely and commendable initiative. The South Asian and South East Asian regions are endowed with ever-flowing and perennial rivers and water bodies," Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said in his address.

"Bangladesh hopes to be the land bridge between South Asia and SE Asia. Given our strategic geo-political location, Bangladesh can be a link to connect India, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and other East and South East Asian region," he added.