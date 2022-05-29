Video
Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 10:56 AM
Home Back Page

SC beefs up security

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court administration has beefed up security in and around the SC premises including all entrance gates so that the lawyers and litigants could enter into the court without any harassment.
The apex court authority decided to close its gate on the opposite side of Bangla Academy for all the time while the mosque gate adjacent to the Supreme Court Judge's Sports Complex will be open from 8.00am to 11.00pm.  Only cars can leave the Supreme Court premises through the gate adjacent to the Bangladesh Bar Council. But, no vehicle can enter through this gate. However, the gate of the shrine (Mazar) will remain open at all times, according to the Supreme Court decision.
Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique gave the strict instruction to the concerned authority following Thursday's clashes between Chhatra Dal and Chhatra League that erupted from Dhaka University and spreads in the Supreme Court and surrounding areas. Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) beat the leaders and workers of Chhatra Dal in the Supreme Court premises and three lawyers were also attacked. Besides, the car of lawyer Taimur Alam Khandaker was vandalized.



SC beefs up security
