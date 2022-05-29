Livestock, poultry growth increases with demand

The annual production of meat in Bangladesh was around 84.4 lakh metric tonnes while the production of milk was around 1.20 crore tons. During the same period, poultry farmers across the country produced around 2,057.64 crore eggs locally to meet up the country's local demand.

However, production of meat, milk and eggs which meet up people's nutrition demands still remains one third of local demands. To increase the production for ensuring 100 per cent supply of the products within 2041, the government has been implementing several projects including providing necessary financial, technical and other supports to farmers, according to Dr Golam Rabbani, the Chief Technical Coordinator of Livestock and Dairy Development Project under the Department of Livestock Services (DLS).

The information was given at a media workshop on "Development and Prospect in Livestock Sector: Role of Media" held at Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday.

The Livestock and Dairy Development Project, a World Bank supported project of US$500 Million which is being implemented for the tenure of 2019 to 2023, organized the workshop with the support of Poriprekkhit and Fisheries and Livestock Journalists Forum (FLJF).

Director General of DLS Dr Manzur Muhammad Shahzada chaired the programme while Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Global Television Chief Executive Officer Syed Ishtiaque Reza, Executive Director of Poriprekkhit Syed Borhan Kabir, FLJF President Jalil Munna Raihan and DLS Director Deepak Ranjan Roy also spoke.

More than 45 journalists from different media outlets attended the workshop organized to brief the government's initiatives for developing services in the livestock sector and increasing productions of the cattle and poultry and meat, milk and eggs to meet up the demand of nutrition and non-vegetarian foods.

Under the project, the DLS authority has been planning to increase the production of meat and milk, production of cows, buffalos, goats, sheep and poultry, extending the marketing capacity and linking between the producers and buyers, diversification of products, value addition, creation of employment and developing entrepreneurs and creation of awareness among the consumers.

Along with those, 400 village milk collection centers, 20 regional dairy hubs, three slaughtering and meat processing centers at metropolitan cities, 20 slaughtering houses at district levels and 192 upazila growth centers would be established. At the same time, biogas and biofertilzer would also established for producing the products using the cattle wastes, Golam Rabbani added.









