Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal      
Home Back Page

15 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

Bangladesh reported 15 new dengue cases in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.
Fifteen people were hospitalised with dengue - a viral infection - at that time in Dhaka city, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Forty-three dengue patients, including 42 in the capital, are receiving treatment at hospitals across the county.
In 2022, the DGHS has recorded 310 dengue cases and 267 recoveries so far. However, it has not yet reported any death from the mosquito-borne viral disease. Dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.
"There is no specific treatment for dengue or severe dengue. Early detection of disease progression associated with severe dengue, and access to proper medical care lowers fatality rates of severe dengue to below 1 percent," says the World Health Organization.
"The global incidence of dengue has grown dramatically, with about half of the world's population now at risk. Although an estimated 100-400 million infections occur each year, over 80 percent are generally mild and asymptomatic."      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC beefs up security
Livestock, poultry growth increases with demand
Santal-Bangali Nari Samabesh protesting against the proposed EPZ
AL leaders to leave country bowing heads: Fakhrul
15 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs
Attacks on JCD at behest of govt high-ups: Mosharraf
28 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BNP dreaming of Khomeini-style revolution: Quader


Latest News
Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil
37 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Attacks on Chhatra Dal carried out at behest of govt high-ups: BNP
Election using EVMs won’t be acceptable: Jatiya Party
Flood situation improves in Sunamganj
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Most Read News
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Liverpool under pressure to beat Real
Global Covid cases near 531 million
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy
Ukraine says 'everything' being done to defend Donbas
Barishal University students block highway protesting assault on fellow
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
India seen facing wider coal shortages, worsening power outage risks
Argentina detects first case of monkeypox
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft