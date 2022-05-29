15 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 15 new dengue cases in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Fifteen people were hospitalised with dengue - a viral infection - at that time in Dhaka city, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Forty-three dengue patients, including 42 in the capital, are receiving treatment at hospitals across the county.

In 2022, the DGHS has recorded 310 dengue cases and 267 recoveries so far. However, it has not yet reported any death from the mosquito-borne viral disease. Dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.

"There is no specific treatment for dengue or severe dengue. Early detection of disease progression associated with severe dengue, and access to proper medical care lowers fatality rates of severe dengue to below 1 percent," says the World Health Organization.

"The global incidence of dengue has grown dramatically, with about half of the world's population now at risk. Although an estimated 100-400 million infections occur each year, over 80 percent are generally mild and asymptomatic." -UNB









