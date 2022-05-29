Attacks on JCD at behest of govt high-ups: Mosharraf



BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain speaking at the rally. photo : Observer

"The videos containing the cruel attacks on peaceful processions of JCD and repression on female JCD leaders by the goons of Chhatra League and Jubo league have gone viralwe would like to say the perpetrators indulged in such misdeeds at the behest of the highest leader of Awami League and the highest position of the government," he said.

Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal held a protest rally on Saturday against the threat of assassination of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and the attack on Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in front of National Press Club. photo : Observer

Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal arranged the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club in protest against what it said the attacks on JCD leaders and workers by BCL and the death threat to Khaleda Zia by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, warned the BCL leaders that they will not be spared for indulging in misdeeds of attacking their fellow students on the evil advice of their superiors. "You will be tried in the people's court in the days to come for your evil deeds." "I want to warn you (BCL men) that don't ruin your lives at the instigation of your senior leaders. The usurper government that lacks public support is turning the students into terrorists and using them to cling to power in an autocratic and fascist style," he said.











BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Saturday alleged that the attacks on the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) were carried out by Bangladesh Chhatra League(BCL) in Dhaka University areas at the behest of the topmost level of the government."The videos containing the cruel attacks on peaceful processions of JCD and repression on female JCD leaders by the goons of Chhatra League and Jubo league have gone viralwe would like to say the perpetrators indulged in such misdeeds at the behest of the highest leader of Awami League and the highest position of the government," he said.Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader also strongly condemned the 'cruel' attacks on the JCD leaders and activists on the Dhaka University campus and the high court premises by the Chhatra League men.Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal arranged the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club in protest against what it said the attacks on JCD leaders and workers by BCL and the death threat to Khaleda Zia by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, warned the BCL leaders that they will not be spared for indulging in misdeeds of attacking their fellow students on the evil advice of their superiors. "You will be tried in the people's court in the days to come for your evil deeds." "I want to warn you (BCL men) that don't ruin your lives at the instigation of your senior leaders. The usurper government that lacks public support is turning the students into terrorists and using them to cling to power in an autocratic and fascist style," he said.