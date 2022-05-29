Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal      
Home Back Page

Attacks on JCD at behest of govt high-ups: Mosharraf

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain speaking at the rally. photo : Observer

BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain speaking at the rally. photo : Observer

BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Saturday alleged that the attacks on the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) were carried out by Bangladesh Chhatra League(BCL) in Dhaka University areas at the behest of the topmost level of the government.
"The videos containing the cruel attacks on peaceful processions of JCD and repression on female JCD leaders by the goons of Chhatra League and Jubo league have gone viralwe would like to say the perpetrators indulged in such misdeeds at the behest of the highest leader of Awami League and the highest position of the government," he said.
Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal held a protest rally on Saturday against the threat of assassination of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and the attack on Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in front of National Press Club. photo : Observer

Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal held a protest rally on Saturday against the threat of assassination of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and the attack on Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in front of National Press Club. photo : Observer

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader also strongly condemned the 'cruel' attacks on the JCD leaders and activists on the Dhaka University campus and the high court premises by the Chhatra League men.
Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal arranged the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club in protest against what it said the attacks on JCD leaders and workers by BCL and the death threat to Khaleda Zia by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, warned the BCL leaders that they will not be spared for indulging in misdeeds of attacking their fellow students on the evil advice of their superiors. "You will be tried in the people's court in the days to come for your evil deeds." "I want to warn you (BCL men) that don't ruin your lives at the instigation of your senior leaders. The usurper government that lacks public support is turning the students into terrorists and using them to cling to power in an autocratic and fascist style," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC beefs up security
Livestock, poultry growth increases with demand
Santal-Bangali Nari Samabesh protesting against the proposed EPZ
AL leaders to leave country bowing heads: Fakhrul
15 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs
Attacks on JCD at behest of govt high-ups: Mosharraf
28 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BNP dreaming of Khomeini-style revolution: Quader


Latest News
Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil
37 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Attacks on Chhatra Dal carried out at behest of govt high-ups: BNP
Election using EVMs won’t be acceptable: Jatiya Party
Flood situation improves in Sunamganj
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Most Read News
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Liverpool under pressure to beat Real
Global Covid cases near 531 million
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy
Ukraine says 'everything' being done to defend Donbas
Barishal University students block highway protesting assault on fellow
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
India seen facing wider coal shortages, worsening power outage risks
Argentina detects first case of monkeypox
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft